Inside Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth as shocking footage shows scale of flooding

The centre remains closed while the water damage is being assessed.

By Chloe Burrell
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Bell's Sports Centre has been badly flooded after the weekend weather. Image: Perthshire Local

Shocking footage has revealed the extent of the flooding that has battered Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

The floodgate at the North Inch was left open until Sunday afternoon, resulting in the nearby leisure venue becoming engulfed with water.

Perth and Kinross Council claims a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the River Tay’s water level prevented it from closing the gate.

An investigation will now take place into the incident.

Along with a number of nearby properties, Bell’s Sport’s Centre is also a casualty of the flooding.

Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell’s Sports Centre remains closed due to the flooding. Image: Roben Antoniewicz

In the footage, captured by Perthshire Local, murky water can be seen ankle-deep across the gym, which is run by Live Active Leisure.

The centre is still closed while the team assesses the impact.

Bell’s Sports Centre closed due to flooding

In a statement, a spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “Unfortunately, due to the severe weather that took place over the weekend, Bell’s Sports Centre has experienced significant flooding and will remain closed at this time.

“We are in the process of assessing the impact of the flooding and we will provide further updates when available.

“In the meantime, there’s still plenty of ways to stay active in Perth at our other venues which include gym, swim and sports hall options.

Bell's Sports Centre flooded.
The flooded ground of Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Perthshire Local

“We apologise for any inconvenience that the closure of Bell’s Sports Centre may cause.”

Live Active also manages Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre, North Inch Community Campus and George Duncan Athletics Arena in the city centre.

Outside the city it runs venues in Blairgowrie and Strathearn.

It has also confirmed that those who have paid for a class or activity that has now been cancelled as a result of flooding will receive a full refund.

Gym offers free access amid ‘heartbreak’

The team behind Benefit Perth, an all-female gym on Glenearn Road, has expressed its devastation at the Bell’s flooding.

The group is offering free access to its ladies’ fitness classes for the remainder of October.

In a Facebook post, it said: “Heartbreaking to see the devastation at Bell’s.

“We understand how exercise becomes part of your daily routine and would like to offer free access to our ladies’ fitness classes for the remainder of October for those affected.

“Booking is essential, proof of membership required, limited spaces.

“Drop us a message on 01738 632152.”

