Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed ‘not suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed ‘not suspicious’

Police were called the the property on Sunday evening.

By Kieran Webster, James Simpson & Lindsey Hamilton
woman's death Dundee
The block of flats in Provost Road where the woman died. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee has been deemed “not suspicious” by police.

Emergency services attended a property on Provost Road on Sunday evening after receiving reports of a death.

Police were probing the death, but have since confirmed it is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Provost Road death ‘not suspicious’

An eyewitness told The Courier: I was walking along Provost Road just before 11pm on Monday.

“I saw an officer standing guard outside the flats.

“It looked like there was already a floral tribute outside the entrance.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died – my condolences go out to their family.”

Another added: “I saw police arrive there on Sunday night. They have been here ever since.

“A police officer is sitting outside a door on the ground floor of one of the tenements.

“There was a lot of activity for a while and I saw forensic officers in white suits go into the building on Monday.

“I have been told that a young lassie has died.

“It’s so sad.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.35pm on Sunday, October 8, police were called to a property in the Provost Road area of Dundee, following the report of the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Penny Sivewright says she was attacked in her home and that her dog, Barney, was stolen. Image: Penny Sivewright
Dundee woman's dog stolen as she was attacked at home
A HM Coastguard Helicopter in Broughty Ferry.
Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar
Search of the Tay
Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee
House fire Dundee
Firefighters forced to break door down at scene of Dundee house blaze
Bayne's Bakery in Lochee is set for an upgrade
Bayne's Bakery in Lochee set to move to bigger site as plans approved
A vintage kilo sale
£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
Bus remains at Blackness Avenue tenement
Blackness Avenue: Xplore bus remains wedged in building three days after crash
woman's death Dundee
'Unexplained' death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat

Conversation