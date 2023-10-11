Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed ‘not suspicious’

The death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee has been deemed “not suspicious” by police.
Emergency services attended a property on Provost Road on Sunday evening after receiving reports of a death.
Police were probing the death, but have since confirmed it is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Provost Road death ‘not suspicious’
An eyewitness told The Courier: I was walking along Provost Road just before 11pm on Monday.
“I saw an officer standing guard outside the flats.
“It looked like there was already a floral tribute outside the entrance.
“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died – my condolences go out to their family.”
Another added: “I saw police arrive there on Sunday night. They have been here ever since.
“A police officer is sitting outside a door on the ground floor of one of the tenements.
“There was a lot of activity for a while and I saw forensic officers in white suits go into the building on Monday.
“I have been told that a young lassie has died.
“It’s so sad.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.35pm on Sunday, October 8, police were called to a property in the Provost Road area of Dundee, following the report of the death of a 20-year-old woman.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
