Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed ‘not suspicious’

The death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee has been deemed “not suspicious” by police.

Emergency services attended a property on Provost Road on Sunday evening after receiving reports of a death.

Police were probing the death, but have since confirmed it is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Provost Road death ‘not suspicious’

An eyewitness told The Courier: I was walking along Provost Road just before 11pm on Monday.

“I saw an officer standing guard outside the flats.

“It looked like there was already a floral tribute outside the entrance.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died – my condolences go out to their family.”

Another added: “I saw police arrive there on Sunday night. They have been here ever since.

“A police officer is sitting outside a door on the ground floor of one of the tenements.

“There was a lot of activity for a while and I saw forensic officers in white suits go into the building on Monday.

“I have been told that a young lassie has died.

“It’s so sad.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.35pm on Sunday, October 8, police were called to a property in the Provost Road area of Dundee, following the report of the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”