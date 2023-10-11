Dundee woman’s dog stolen as she was attacked at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman’s dog stolen as she was attacked at home

Penny Sivewright says she feared for her life when she was attacked in her home.

By Ellidh Aitken
Penny Sivewright says she was attacked in her home and that her dog, Barney, was stolen. Image: Penny Sivewright
A Dundee woman whose dog was stolen while she was attacked in her home thought she would be killed if she fought back.

Council tenant Penny Sivewright, who lives in a flat in Logie’s Abbotsford Street, says she opened her door on Sunday evening to two individuals who she has previously had problems with.

The 50-year-old claims she was assaulted and her one-year-old Papillon, Barney, was stolen.

Her other dog, of the same breed, hid in the house during the incident.

Barney was found “running free” on Shaftesbury Place, half-a-mile away, on Monday night.

Dundee woman feared she would be killed by attackers

Penny, who works at vet charity PDSA, says she “didn’t think anything of it” when the man and woman arrived at her door.

Penny was left with facial injuries following the attack. Image: Penny Sivewright

She said: “The girl assaulted me and the boy just stared and watched it happen.

“I thought if I fought back he would have killed me.

“I tried to get hold of the police and phoned them three times.

“I don’t know how I’ve managed to function the last few days.

“I live alone, that’s why I want to get something done.”

Tracker dogs used to find Barney

Barney was located thanks to help from Search Dogs for Lost Dogs Scotland group member James Watt.

After the incident was posted on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page, the 49-year-old went out on Monday with his trained tracker dog Raven, a six-year-old black German Shepherd.

He said: “I went out at around 11.45pm, we knew the people had left on foot with the dog.

“She took us on a straight path to a block of flats on Perth Road.”

Despite Raven’s efforts, James wasn’t able to find Barney that night, but was told while at work in the morning that the young dog had been found after being set free.

“It was a feeling of relief that the dog was safe,” he said.

“We went along because they had assaulted the lady and we had a fear they would harm the dog.”

Dog left a ‘nervous wreck’ after incident

Penny says it “broke her heart” to find Barney running “terrified” on Monday.

She said: “We found him through the power of Facebook – it was shared over 2,000 times within an hour.

“I am constantly at the window, my dog is a nervous wreck, but I have not got an option.

“I have been sleeping on couches on and off but my housing officer said nothing can be done.”

Penny says her dog, Barney, was stolen while her other Papillon hid in a different room. Image: Penny Sivewright

Penny has been in contact with her housing officer to discuss moving to a new property but was told her case needs to go through the council’s anti-social behaviour teams.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the incident and take all allegations of anti-social behaviour seriously.

“Our anti-social behaviour team are liaising with Police Scotland and will take appropriate action as required.”

Police ‘following positive lines of enquiry’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25pm on Sunday, 8 October, 2023, police received a report of the assault of a woman and the theft of a dog from a property on Abbotsford Street, Dundee.

“The dog has since been recovered and officers are following positive lines of enquiry.”