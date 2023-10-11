Perth woman jailed for ‘life-threatening’ drink-drive bookies smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth woman jailed for ‘life-threatening’ drink-drive bookies smash

Donna Stewart was originally charged with attempted murder for the high-speed crash.

By Dave Finlay
Donna Stewart was originally charged with attempted murder for the high-speed crash.

A drink-driving Perth mother who badly injured three men when she smashed her car into a bookmaker’s shop has been jailed for three years.

Donna Stewart ignored her victims’ pleas to slow down  before she ploughed into a branch of William Hill in Inverness city centre.

Stewart, 46, was originally charged with attempted murder but her August trial in Aberdeen was halted when she pled guilty to the lesser charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while intoxicated.

Judge Graham Buchanan told Stewart: “Your actions were totally irresponsible and resulted in devastating consequences for each of your three victims.”

Crash in Grant Street, Inverness
The aftermath of the devastating crash in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “You were driving whilst intoxicated through alcohol, to some extent at least, and it is plain your speed was grossly excessive.

“Your passengers were alarmed by what you were doing and asked you to slow down but you ignored their pleas.”

Sentencing

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge said: “It is clear that in the circumstances only a sentence of imprisonment is appropriate.

“In this particular case I have concluded that your level of culpability is high and so is the level of harm you caused.

“Three people suffered severe injuries as a result of what you did and this is an aggravating feature of the case.”

The judge pointed out the maximum sentence for the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving is five years imprisonment.

He told Stewart he would have imposed a four-year jail term but for the fact she had offered the eventually-accepted plea before trial.

Stewart, of McCallum Court, Perth, was also banned from driving for six years and told she will have to pass an extended test before she can regain a full driving licence.

Originally faced attempted murder charge

Stewart was originally charged with attempting to murder her partner Hugh Lowther and two other passengers – Stephen MacDonald and John Fraser – following the crash on January 21 2021.

She admitted causing serious injury  by driving dangerously while intoxicated in streets in Inverness.

Donna Stewart
Donna Stewart during her trial in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

She drove at excessive speed, failed to negotiate a junction and mounted a pavement before hitting the building in Grant Street.

Booze and Dragon Soop

The court heard Stewart – who was living at Glenurquhart Road in Inverness at the time – and her long term partner Mr Lowther had visited a woman at her home.

Stewart discovered he had been unfaithful and gone back on a promise to end his involvement with drugs.

Prosecutor John Macpherson said that appeared to have been “the catalyst” for Stewart to start drinking heavily and becoming increasingly upset.

She was drinking wine and the caffeinated alcoholic drink Dragon Soop.

Aftermath of Grant Street crash
The damaged building on Grant Street the next day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The couple drove to a friend’s home, where they were heard arguing and Stewart insisted on driving the Mercedes C220 with the men as passengers after they left.

During the journey one of the men said the car’s speedometer registered 80 mph and they were all shouting at her to slow down.

CCTV footage showed the car emerge at high speed from Lower Kessock Street, where it crossed Grant Street and forcefully collided with the wall of the bookmakers.

‘Life-threatening’ injuries

Members of the public helped remove Mr MacDonald and Mr Fraser from the vehicle. Stewart and Mr Lowther were cut out from the car by firefighters.

All four were taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness by ambulance.

Mr Lowther suffered leg, spine and breastbone fractures and underwent surgery.

Mr MacDonald also underwent surgery after sustaining broken bones in his right thigh and ankle.

Mr Fraser also underwent operations following a hip injury.

The injuries sustained by the men in the crash were categorised as severe and life-threatening.

Grant Street crash
Emergency services deal with the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence counsel Janice Green said Stewart has expressed “genuine remorse” for the offending.

She said Stewart accepted her judgement was impaired after drinking and added: “She accepts her abuse of alcohol in response to this distress does not assist her case.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ronald Mataruse was a guest at the Bank House Hotel, Burntisland.
Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral director sex Picture shows; Alex Little. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/10/2023
Fife funeral director admits sexual assault on woman at her Methil home
Donna Stewart has been jailed for three years. Image: DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Knife assault between friends
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior Picture shows; Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy's nose in brutal assault
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene 'dogs and horses' porn
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Queen cortege road careless driving Picture shows; Henry Rankin. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2023
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen's funeral cortege passed through Perthshire
Donna Stewart has been jailed for three years. Image: DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Floody Hell
Lee McPherson.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl