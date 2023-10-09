Perth council probe after failure to close floodgates during ‘risk to life’ weather warning

An investigation is to be held into why Perth’s North Inch floodgates weren’t closed at the weekend, despite a heavy rain warning two days prior.

The news comes as more rain and possible flooding is predicted for Perth and Kinross on Tuesday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also promised welfare checks for local residents affected by flooding at the weekend.

Floodgates not closed despite warnings

Many parts of Perth saw severe flooding after The Met Office issued an amber weather warning on Friday lunchtime covering a large part of Perthshire – including Perth city centre – to be in place until 6am on Sunday.

On Sunday this was extended until 7pm as well as a “danger to life warning”, following a severe deluge of rainfall affecting the city centre and the wider area.

Despite the warning, the floodgate was not shut at the North Inch in time to prevent flooding.

A council spokesperson said water levels rose “before the gates could be closed”, despite the warning being issued on Friday.

The floodgates at the South Inch, as well as Perth Harbour and Bridgend, were closed on Saturday.

Further yellow warning for rain for Tuesday

Announcing the probe and welfare checks a spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “A yellow warning for rain is in place for Tuesday and although there is likely to be less rain that we saw over the weekend, it may cause more flooding as it falls on ground that is already saturated.

“Rain is expected in the early hours of Tuesday and again in the afternoon.

“We understand the fears and concerns residents have over the impact on their homes and there has been a co-ordinated effort by Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Council officers to visit homes likely to be affected to offer support and make welfare checks.”

The spokesperson added: “Our officers are also out visiting homes in Barossa Place and Rose Terrace to ask what assistance may be needed to help clear up any properties affected by flooding.

“The SNP administration has also requested of officers a review of the Flood Protection Scheme and this is now under way.”

Anyone who is concerned their home is at immediate risk of flooding should contact the council on 01738 476476.