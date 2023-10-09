Perth council probe after failure to close floodgates during ‘risk to life’ weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth council probe after failure to close floodgates during ‘risk to life’ weather warning

The investigation comes along with welfare checks as more rain is forecast.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth flooding
The River Tay in Perth on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An investigation is to be held into why Perth’s North Inch floodgates weren’t closed at the weekend, despite a heavy rain warning two days prior.

The news comes as more rain and possible flooding is predicted for Perth and Kinross on Tuesday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also promised welfare checks for local residents affected by flooding at the weekend.

Floodgates not closed despite warnings

Many parts of Perth saw severe flooding after The Met Office issued an amber weather warning on Friday lunchtime covering a large part of Perthshire – including Perth city centre – to be in place until 6am on Sunday.

On Sunday this was extended until 7pm as well as a “danger to life warning”, following a severe deluge of rainfall affecting the city centre and the wider area.

High water at the River Tay in Perth
The River Tay at Perth’s Queen’s Bridgeat the weekend. Image: Stuart Cowper

Despite the warning, the floodgate was not shut at the North Inch in time to prevent flooding.

A council spokesperson said water levels rose “before the gates could be closed”, despite the warning being issued on Friday.

The floodgates at the South Inch, as well as Perth Harbour and Bridgend, were closed on Saturday.

Further yellow warning for rain for Tuesday

Announcing the probe and welfare checks a spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “A yellow warning for rain is in place for Tuesday and although there is likely to be less rain that we saw over the weekend, it may cause more flooding as it falls on ground that is already saturated.

“Rain is expected in the early hours of Tuesday and again in the afternoon.

“We understand the fears and concerns residents have over the impact on their homes and there has been a co-ordinated effort by Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Council officers to visit homes likely to be affected to offer support and make welfare checks.”

Perth flooding
Council officials assess the flooding on Tay Street Viewpoint. Image: Stuart Cowper Date

The spokesperson added: “Our officers are also out visiting homes in Barossa Place and Rose Terrace to ask what assistance may be needed to help clear up any properties affected by flooding.

Perth flooding
Flooding at a property on Barossa Place. Image: Sarah Swan

“The SNP administration has also requested of officers a review of the Flood Protection Scheme and this is now under way.”

Anyone who is concerned their home is at immediate risk of flooding should contact the council on 01738 476476.

More from Perth & Kinross

Caravan owners were left "helpless" after Aberfeldy Caravan Park flooded on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Holidaymaker 'heartbroken' after flooding destroys caravan in Aberfeldy
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
Lane closures on Perth's Friarton Bridge due to £240k safety upgrade
Perth Airbnb owner Sarah Swan, whose flat was destroyed by flooding.
Perth Airbnb owners 'devastated' as floodwater engulfs ground-floor apartment
Flooding at the North Inch in Perth.
Perth flooding: Council claims 'no time' to close floodgates despite warning TWO DAYS earlier
6
High water at the River Tay in Perth
List of areas still with flood warnings as Perth basement properties at 'severe risk'
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service continuing their search for a missing 77-year-old.
Search continues for missing 77-year-old man swept into River Tay
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Jordan Donnelly at an earlier court appearance.
'I know the script': Three-time Dundee dealer jailed over £4.3k cocaine recovery on A90
Perth teenager Mark Stewart has set up his own car valet business
Perth teen's business is thriving after learning to valet cars on YouTube
3

Conversation