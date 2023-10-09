Cyclist severely injured after assault by driver in Dundee city centre

A cyclist has been severely injured after being assaulted by a car driver in Dundee.

The incident happened on Saturday in Meadowside near the Howff.

The cyclist received a severe facial injury in the attack and had to go to hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland is investigating.

Cyclist sustains severe facial injury

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an assault which occurred about 5:30pm on Saturday in Meadowside, Dundee, near to the Howff.

“A cyclist was assaulted by the driver of a car which had almost collided with him a few moments earlier.

“The driver of the car was seen to strike the victim to the body and face, causing a severe facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“Officers would like to trace a man described as white, with medium length black hair and a small moustache, who was wearing a green t-shirt and spoke with a foreign accent.

“He was driving a small light metallic green car, possibly a Honda Jazz or similar.”

The spokesperson says that CCTV footage from the time shows a number of people in the vicinity at the time.

Three people are seen to go to the aid of the victim until an ambulance arrives.

Others are thought to have filmed the incident.

The spokesman said: ” We would like to trace and speak with these potential witnesses as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3020 of 7th October.