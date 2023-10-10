Highland Spring: Perthshire business doubles profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Highland Spring: Perthshire business doubles profits

A long, hot summer caused a surge in sales for the major local employer.

By Rob McLaren
Highland Spring's HQ at Blackford in Perthshire.
Highland Spring's HQ at Blackford in Perthshire. Image: Highland Spring

A long, hot summer has led to a sales boom and profits increase for major Perthshire employer Highland Spring.

The Blackford business sold more than 500 million litres of water last year.

Turnover surged to £113.1 million last year from £94.1m in 2021, with pre-tax profit more than doubling to £1.5m.

The rise in sales has been credited to the particularly warm summer last year.

Perthshire investments by Highland Spring

The company employs 400 staff across its three production sites at Blackford, Lennoxtown and Swansea.

A new rail freight facility in Blackford – developed in partnership with Transport Scotland, Network Rail and the Scottish Government – was completed and commissioned last year at a cost of £20m.

A Highland Spring worker at a label machine.
A Highland Spring worker at a label machine. Image: Highland Spring.

This means 40% of the water supplied from the group’s main bottling plant in Blackford will now be transported by rail. This removes 8,000 HGV movements from the roads, and saves 3,200 tonnes of CO2 every year.

Last year also saw the second full year of sales of its flavoured cans and new multi-packs of water.

‘Strength and resilience’

Highland Spring saw its bottled water sales fall dramatically during the pandemic as more people stayed at home.

Last year they exceeded pre-Covid levels in spite of a challenging trading environment and inflationary pressures. The volume of water sold in the UK was up 2.9% on 2021.

Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring Group, said: “The experience of the last three years has demonstrated the strength and resilience of the Highland Spring business and brand.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Highland Spring's new Blackford rail freight link.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Highland Spring’s new Blackford rail freight link in August 2022.

“I am proud of our robust performance against a backdrop of challenging market conditions.

“Our focus on environmental sustainability, which has been at the heart of our business for over 40 years, continues at pace, as we implement and explore opportunities to reduce our carbon.

“I remain confident in our long-term strategy of promoting the provenance of our brand, providing category leading expertise, focusing on environmental sustainability and contributing to overall value creation.”

