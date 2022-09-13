Highland Spring: Water sales surge for major Perthshire employer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Spring: Water sales surge for major Perthshire employer

By Gavin Harper
September 13 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 13 2022, 8.15am
Highland Spring bottling line.
Highland Spring bottling line.

Sales for major Perthshire employer Highland Spring surged last year as the group sold more than 340 million litres of water.

That is a 6.3% rise from the year previous for the Blackford business, the UK’s leading brand of bottled water.

And it expanded its range this year to include cans of flavoured water for the first time.

Newly published accounts for Highland Spring show turnover rose to £94.1 million for the year to December 2021.

That is up from £88.1m the year previous. Its 2019 sales were more than £100m.

Highland Spring said online sales had fallen as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Growing brand the main priority

In his strategic report published alongside the accounts, outgoing chief executive Les Montgomery said growing the brand was a primary aim.

Les Montgomery, who retired as group chief executive of Highland Spring.
Les Montgomery, who retired as group chief executive of Highland Spring.

Mr Montgomery stood down at the turn of the year and was replaced by Mark Steven and Simon Oldham as joint managing directors.

He said: “A focus on growing the Highland Spring brand continues to be the main priority for the business, within increasing focus on expanding the business’ portfolio of products and packaging formats.”

Water sales return to near pre-pandemic

The UK water drinks market grew in 2021, returning to near pre-pandemic levels.

Sales of still water rose more than 11% from 2020 levels, while flavoured water and juice waters also grew extensively.

Mr Montgomery added: “Despite a challenging 2021, we remain confident in our long-term approach of continuing to promote the provenance of our brand.

Highland Spring's base at Blackford, Perthshire.
Highland Spring’s base at Blackford, Perthshire.

He said the firm was committed to providing “category-leading experience, focusing on environmental sustainability and ensuring value creation as the wider economy and bottled water category recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The accounts show Highland Spring posted a pre-tax profit of more than £700,000. That is compared to pre-tax losses of £1.8m in 2020.

Staff numbers fell from 408 in 2020 to 363 for the reporting period.

That comprises 275 production staff, 28 in sales and distribution roles and 60 in administration jobs.

An emphasis on sustainability

Highland Spring is placing an emphasis on sustainability in its investments.

These include the construction of a rail siding adjacent to its Perthshire facility. It has cost the group £5.5m so far.

This will allow it to move goods in a more environmentally friendly way.

Highland Spring's base in Blackford, Perthshire.
Highland Spring’s base at Blackford.

The project, to be commissioned next year, will reduce the firm’s carbon footprint by 3,200 tonnes.

The company aims to be net carbon zero by 2040.

It is also experimenting with new packaging formats that are 100% recyclable.

