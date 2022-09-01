Highland Spring’s Perthshire rail freight link hailed as ‘key moment’ in race to net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Highland Spring’s Perthshire rail freight link hailed as ‘key moment’ in race to net zero

By Aileen Robertson
September 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 1 2022, 11.53am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Highland Spring's new Blackford rail freight link.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Highland Spring's new Blackford rail freight link.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hailed Highland Spring’s Perthshire rail freight link as a “key moment” in Scotland’s environmental ambitions.

The Scottish Government backed the new stretch of track at Blackford with £4.47 million of funding.

“We did that, of course, because we know how fundamentally important it is to our net zero ambitions,” said the First Minister.

The freight terminal links Highland Spring’s bottled water plant with the mainline.

Launching the facility on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said there is a “moral obligation to tackle climate change, to encourage a shift away from road towards rail”.

She added: “This is a key moment for our environmental and economic ambitions.”

The First Minister officially declares the link open. To the left is Highland Spring's head of sustainability, Morwen Mands.
The First Minister officially declares the link open. To the left is Highland Spring’s head of sustainability, Morwen Mands.

Scotland has set a legally binding target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

With transport the biggest source of greenhouse gasses in Scotland, there is a need to take lorries off the roads.

“In the next 10 years this project will remove an estimated 10 million lorry miles from Scotland’s roads,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“And it will help Highland Spring become a much more sustainable business.”

Opposition to Perthshire rail freight link

The rail freight link to the Stirling-Perth mainline will reduce heavy vehicle journeys by an estimated 8,000 a year.

But plans for the freight link, which have taken about a decade to come to fruition, were not unanimously accepted by local people.

Blackford residents raised concerns about noise pollution.

And a petition was set up to oppose the project, stating it would “shoehorn heavy industry” into the quiet village.

It gathered 391 supporters.

Scotland's Railway managing director Alex Hynes, Mark Steven and Morwen Mands from Highland Spring, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Highland Spring joint MD Simon Oldham.
Scotland’s Railway managing director Alex Hynes, Mark Steven and Morwen Mands from Highland Spring, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Highland Spring joint MD Simon Oldham.

However, Highland Spring’s joint managing director Simon Oldham said the link was key to making the business more sustainable.

And he said the company had not built the facility with profit in mind.

“From the very start it was about: how do we transport our product more sustainably to our customers.

“That’s been the primary driver from the start, as opposed to the financial benefits.”

He added: “There’s definitely potential for other businesses to do this.

“I’m hoping that this acts as a bit of a blueprint and something that inspires others to do the same.”

Alex Hynes.
Alex Hynes.

Alex Hynes is managing director of Scotland’s Railway

He said to reach net zero Scotland’s transport emissions will have to be cut by 30% by 2045.

And trains have a key role to play.

“A single freight train from here will save 22 lorry journeys on the A9,” he said.

“This is a very stark example of just how critical a role rail freight can play in the fight against climate change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Cross Tay Link Road
Perth's Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m, sparking fresh public spending fears
0
Stagecoach services
Stagecoach says it's 'just not possible' to save all Tayside and Fife bus services…
2
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2
stagecoach bus cuts
Anger as Stagecoach service cuts hurt Fife and Tayside key workers
1
An EV and charger.
PKC transport bosses introduce highest EV charges in Tayside and Fife
3
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Jill Belch and Linda Martin CTLR costs rise opponents Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say…
1
Post Thumbnail
Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked?
1
An EV charging
Majority of Perth's free rapid car chargers broken along 'electric A9'
2
The number 22 Xplore Dundee services among a number facing cancellations.
Hundreds of Xplore Dundee buses cancelled in first week of new timetable
2

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0