Dundee see sixth international call-up after Ryan Howley added to Wales U/21 squad

Ryan Howley has become Dundee’s sixth international call-up this week.

The 19-year-old joined the Dark Blues on loan from Coventry City in the summer and has made three appearances so far.

Now he’ll be aiming to add to his one U/21 cap after being called up to the Wales squad to face Czechia on Friday.

Howley had been on the standby list but injuries to Ed Turns and Eli King saw Matty Jones call up Howley alongside Jay Williams and Tom Davies.

DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN D21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ed Turns and Eli King have withdrawn from the squad, while Jay Williams, Ryan Howley and Tom Davies have been called up.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/V8rfkvJAZL — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 10, 2023

And he’ll join Dundee team-mate Owen Beck after the full-back drops to the U/21 squad following the senior side take on Gibraltar in a friendly on Wednesday.

The clash with Czechia is a key one for Wales.

They top Group I in qualification for the 2025 U/21 Euros having drawn with Denmark and beaten Lithuania.

The Czechs, meanwhile, lost their opener to Iceland and will be keen to kick off their home campaign with a win.

Howley joins Dundee team-mates Amadou Bakayoko, Beck, Aaron Donnelly, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan in heading off to join their respective international squads.