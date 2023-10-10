Dundee see sixth international call-up after Ryan Howley added to Wales U/21 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee see sixth international call-up after Ryan Howley added to Wales U/21 squad

The Dee loanee is aiming to add to his single cap when the Welsh youngsters take on Czechia.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his Dundee debut. Image: SNS

Ryan Howley has become Dundee’s sixth international call-up this week.

The 19-year-old joined the Dark Blues on loan from Coventry City in the summer and has made three appearances so far.

Now he’ll be aiming to add to his one U/21 cap after being called up to the Wales squad to face Czechia on Friday.

Howley had been on the standby list but injuries to Ed Turns and Eli King saw Matty Jones call up Howley alongside Jay Williams and Tom Davies.

And he’ll join Dundee team-mate Owen Beck after the full-back drops to the U/21 squad following the senior side take on Gibraltar in a friendly on Wednesday.

The clash with Czechia is a key one for Wales.

They top Group I in qualification for the 2025 U/21 Euros having drawn with Denmark and beaten Lithuania.

The Czechs, meanwhile, lost their opener to Iceland and will be keen to kick off their home campaign with a win.

Howley joins Dundee team-mates Amadou Bakayoko, Beck, Aaron Donnelly, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan in heading off to join their respective international squads.

Conversation