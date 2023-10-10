Networking group for business leaders to expand into Angus, Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Networking group for business leaders to expand into Angus, Dundee and Perth

"It can be lonely at the top but this programme will empower leaders to move their businesses forward.”

By Kelly Wilson
The Alternative Board (TAB) is expanding in to Tayside. Image: Engage PR
The Alternative Board (TAB) is expanding in to Tayside. Image: Engage PR

An networking group which provides a trusted space for business leaders to share their insights and challenges is to expand into Dundee, Perthshire and Angus.

Currently, The Alternative Board (TAB) Aberdeenshire East covers the Aberdeen area, from Peterhead to Stonehaven.

However, this will now expand further south, servicing the Tayside area and will become known as TAB North East Scotland.

TAB boards meet monthly with support from a facilitator and each comprises up to eight business owners, directors or company decision-makers.

These boards provide a forum for experienced entrepreneurs to share their knowledge and experience.

‘Exciting opportunity and development’

Helen Mill, TAB North East Scotland director, said it is an “exciting development” for the organisation and for businesses in the area.

She said: “The Dundee, Angus and Perth area is full of exciting opportunities.

“This expansion offers the chance to create a whole new, thriving community of motivated decision-makers to share expertise and radically improve their companies.

“We will bring together busy entrepreneurs committed to giving and receiving the candid guidance that can only come from peers following the same path.

“There is no doubt that gaining insight from others is better than going it alone.

“It can be lonely at the top but this programme will empower leaders to move their businesses forward.”

Free sample boards are being held across Aberdeen, Dundee, Montrose and Arbroath until December to introduce the programme into the expanded area.

TAB networking coaching session

Helen, a former director of commercial innovation at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, will also offer a bonus, complimentary coaching session as part of sample board registration.

She added: “I would encourage business owners, partners or key decision-makers to sign up for our sample boards. They will be able to experience how the simple idea of sharing business experiences can help take their business to where they want it to be.

“They will leave this board with ideas, strategies, or actions that will have an immediate and positive impact on their business.”

The Alternative Board started more than 30 years ago in the United States and there are now TAB boards across 24 countries and more than 500 boards globally. There are around 450 members across UK TAB boards.

More from Business

Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’
An oil rig in the North Sea. Image: Viaro
Fife to benefit from £450m Rosebank oil field contract
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday
The UK has become a world leader in offshore wind power (Peter Byrne/PA)
World’s largest wind farm starts production off Yorkshire coast
Netflix UK has revealed its sales grew last year as the streaming platform gained more and higher-paying subscribers (Netflix/PA)
Netflix UK sales grow as it gains more and higher-paying subscribers
The Bank warned of possible higher debt burdens for households in the future (PA)
Longer mortgage contracts may mean long-term struggle for households, Bank warns
At 8.18% at the start of October, the average standard variable rate across all deposit sizes was at the highest level on Moneyfacts’ electronic records (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average standard variable rate mortgage hit record 8.18% in October – Moneyfacts
The Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation in 2018 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Four in court over Patisserie Valerie collapse
T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth High Street. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller
Perth jeweller's unique Scottish freshwater pearl licence could boost city
(PA)
Food fraud hotline launched as crime costs UK up to £2 billion a year