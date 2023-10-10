Networking group for business leaders to expand into Angus, Dundee and Perth

An networking group which provides a trusted space for business leaders to share their insights and challenges is to expand into Dundee, Perthshire and Angus.

Currently, The Alternative Board (TAB) Aberdeenshire East covers the Aberdeen area, from Peterhead to Stonehaven.

However, this will now expand further south, servicing the Tayside area and will become known as TAB North East Scotland.

TAB boards meet monthly with support from a facilitator and each comprises up to eight business owners, directors or company decision-makers.

These boards provide a forum for experienced entrepreneurs to share their knowledge and experience.

‘Exciting opportunity and development’

Helen Mill, TAB North East Scotland director, said it is an “exciting development” for the organisation and for businesses in the area.

She said: “The Dundee, Angus and Perth area is full of exciting opportunities.

“This expansion offers the chance to create a whole new, thriving community of motivated decision-makers to share expertise and radically improve their companies.

“We will bring together busy entrepreneurs committed to giving and receiving the candid guidance that can only come from peers following the same path.

“There is no doubt that gaining insight from others is better than going it alone.

“It can be lonely at the top but this programme will empower leaders to move their businesses forward.”

Free sample boards are being held across Aberdeen, Dundee, Montrose and Arbroath until December to introduce the programme into the expanded area.

TAB networking coaching session

Helen, a former director of commercial innovation at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, will also offer a bonus, complimentary coaching session as part of sample board registration.

She added: “I would encourage business owners, partners or key decision-makers to sign up for our sample boards. They will be able to experience how the simple idea of sharing business experiences can help take their business to where they want it to be.

“They will leave this board with ideas, strategies, or actions that will have an immediate and positive impact on their business.”

The Alternative Board started more than 30 years ago in the United States and there are now TAB boards across 24 countries and more than 500 boards globally. There are around 450 members across UK TAB boards.