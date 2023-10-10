£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee

A vintage kilo sale, which will feature seasonal autumnal clothing is coming to Dundee later this autumn.

The fair, organised by Worth the Weight, will come to Bonar Hall on Sunday, October 22, and will feature a range of pre-loved clothes.

Shoppers can expect to pay £20 for a kilo of clothes, with prices for clothing starting at £1.

Heavier items that might be over 20 kilos will be capped at £20 and stock will be replenished throughout the day.

There will be more than 60 rails of clothes to rummage through, including denim, sportswear, leisurewear, outwear and accessories.

Organisers have promised a great range of autumn coats and jackets ahead of the colder months.

Worth the Weight was founded in Sheffield in 2018 as a way to tackle fast fashion.

The organisation travels across the UK putting on vintage kilo sales – with items dating from the 1960s onwards.

Sustainable fashion event to come to Dundee

Chris Davies, Worth the Weight organiser, said: “Dundee is always a great place to come this time of year, knitwear is always very popular.

“We’ve made sure to stock up for all the sustainable fashion pioneers”

The event will run between 10am and 4pm.

Early bird tickets, which allow entry before 11am, are on sale for £3.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets for the Bonar Hall event cost £2 and under 12s get in for free.