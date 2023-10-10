£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee

The event will feature a range of pre-loved clothes.

By Kieran Webster
A vintage kilo sale
A vintage kilo sale is coming to Dundee. Image: Worth the Weight

A vintage kilo sale, which will feature seasonal autumnal clothing is coming to Dundee later this autumn.

The fair, organised by Worth the Weight, will come to Bonar Hall on Sunday, October 22, and will feature a range of pre-loved clothes.

Shoppers can expect to pay £20 for a kilo of clothes, with prices for clothing starting at £1.

Heavier items that might be over 20 kilos will be capped at £20 and stock will be replenished throughout the day.

The Bonar Hall, Dundee
The event will take place at Bonar Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

There will be more than 60 rails of clothes to rummage through, including denim, sportswear, leisurewear, outwear and accessories.

Organisers have promised a great range of autumn coats and jackets ahead of the colder months.

Worth the Weight was founded in Sheffield in 2018 as a way to tackle fast fashion.

The organisation travels across the UK putting on vintage kilo sales – with items dating from the 1960s onwards.

Sustainable fashion event to come to Dundee

Chris Davies, Worth the Weight organiser, said: “Dundee is always a great place to come this time of year, knitwear is always very popular.

“We’ve made sure to stock up for all the sustainable fashion pioneers”

The event will run between 10am and 4pm.

Early bird tickets, which allow entry before 11am, are on sale for £3.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets for the Bonar Hall event cost £2 and under 12s get in for free.

