Rescue launched for kite surfer in difficulty in high winds off Arbroath

A kite surfer got into difficulty in high winds off the Arbroath coast on Tuesday.

A rescue mission was launched after a 999 call from a member of the public.

Both Arbroath lifeboats and the Arbroath and Dundee coastguard team went to his aid.

The incident happened just off the West Links at around 1pm.

The kite surfer suffered an equipment fault but managed to get himself to shore.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We got a 999 call around 1pm to say a kite surfer was in difficulty off the West Links at Arbroath.

“Both Arbroath lifeboats were launched and Arbroath and Dundee coastguard team also went to the scene to assist.

“The kitesurfer had suffered an equipment fault.

“He managed to get himself safely to shore where he was met and checked over by the coastguard rescue team.”