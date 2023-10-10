Birkhill’s new Asda Express is first in Scotland with plans for another in Aberfeldy

The first Asda Express store in Scotland has opened in Birkhill.

The store is one of 116 Co-op petrol forecourts to be converted across the UK.

It opened on Main Street on October 5 and stocks Asda‘s own-label products.

The new shops are focussed on meeting a range of needs and products include essential items such as milk and bread as well as on-the-go lunches.

Asda Express to open in Perthshire

The supermarket chain has now announced plans to open three more of the convenience stores in Scotland.

These are planned to open before the end of March 2024 and one will be in Aberfeldy.

It will replace the existing Co-op on Dunkeld Street.

Asda says its Express stores are estimated to have 8.9 per cent lower base prices than Co-op.

The company acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438m deal as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket.