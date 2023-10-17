Why Mogens Berg was kicked out of Broughty Ferry hostel, tears for Dundee United icon Finn Dossing and day Dallas cops pulled GUN on Jerry Kerr

Mogens Berg received a raucous reception as he took to the stage, joining Craig Conway as the latest inductee to the Dundee United Hall of Fame.

Not everyone in attendance at the Apex City Quay last Friday night was old enough to recall the heady days of the 1960s when Jerry Kerr laid the foundations for iconic successes to come.

Four Scandinavian imports would be crucial to that journey.

Berg was restricted to 61 appearances during his four years in Scotland after a herniated disk in his spine robbed him of 18 months of his career. Nevertheless, his pace, power and ferocious shot thrilled those who witnessed him perform.

He joined Orjan Persson (2013), Lennart Wing (2011) and the late, great Finn Dossing (the inaugural class of 2008) in the club’s Hall of Fame. The quartet now all honoured.

Welcome to Dundee

Not that Berg was always so popular in Dundee.

Initially staying in a hostel in Broughty Ferry — Douglas Terrace, to be exact; Berg’s recollection of details is quite something — he shared a room with Persson.

When Berg’s girlfriend arrived on holiday, she was allowed a dorm on an upper floor and, such is young love, Berg eschewed the company of his teammate that evening and joined her.

The landlady was not amused.

“She told me “maybe that is what you are like in Denmark but that is not what we do in Scotland — so go and pack your bags and get out!” That was my start in Dundee.”

Welcome to Scotland, indeed.

In an act of solidarity, Persson joined his evicted teammate in departing the evidently conservative establishment.

Recommended by a former Dee

In an age before widespread televised football and the internet, an air of mystery surrounded all of Kerr’s exotic arrivals, but it would be remiss to suggest their talent was not well established.

Had he been making his name in 2023, Berg would have been firmly established as a bright European prospect; an impressive performer for Denmark in his age group.

“I remember playing a youth International match against Italy and did well,” he recalls. “After that game, the newspaper said I could be going to Italy with Inter Milan. That is what the trainer from Inter, Helenio Herrera, had told the journalist.

“They wanted me for their youth team but the official connection was never made.”

Instead, Berg would be destined for the City of Discovery, recommended to United by a former Dundee player, Jack Johnson.

“When we arrived, Dundee United had a very good team but they were near the bottom of the standings and Jerry Kerr was told he needed to do something,” he continued.

“He was looking at Morton: an example of a team that brought over Danish players who were cheap. Kai Johansen was a big example, and Carl Bertelsen.

“I didn’t feel like I brought anything special but, as a collective (Berg, Persson, Dossing and Wing), I think we did.”

He added: “I think older Dundee United supporters will agree that things changed for the better from 1964/65 when the four Scandinavians arrived and it has been that way ever since — I’m not too shy to say that.”

Show me the money…

Berg readily admits he knew nothing of Dundee or Scotland.

Nor was he versed in the vagaries of contract negotiations. Danish football was a strictly amateur pursuit and, as such, his switch to the professional ranks ensured he could not represent his country until that rule was scrapped in 1971.

It also meant naive Danes were ripe to be taken advantage of.

“My brother knew of some players who went out to Italy from Denmark and — because we were pure amateurs — there were stories of big problems; stories of players being fined for small things,” he said.

“He said, “be careful, or they could try to trick you.”

That wariness is how, with kick-off fast approaching on his United debut against Rangers on December 12, 1964, Berg found himself steadfastly refusing to put on his football kit.

He was a United player but there was the small matter of a signing-on fee to be paid, with his older brother effectively acting as his agent.

“Before the Rangers game, my brother was going to get this money from Mr Grant (director),” said Berg.

“My brother told me, “you don’t put on your jersey before I come down and say I’ve got the money.” So, I am sitting in the dressing room, with everyone getting dressed — and I was doing nothing!

“I was 20 years old and so nervous. Then my brother came in and says, “now you can change, Mogens”.

“And I went out and played like I had never seen a football before!”

Rangers won 3-1 courtesy of a Jim Forrest hat-trick.

“I was not the same player”

His first goals for the club came against St Johnstone, scoring a double in a 4-1 victory on January 1, 1965. He would later notch a hat-trick against the same opposition.

Berg netted a couple against Dundee in May 1965 and rippled the net against Aberdeen (twice), Motherwell and Falkirk. His tally would ultimately stand at 16 goals in 61 appearances. If not for a serious back injury, it would be much higher.

Berg underwent surgery in Aberdeen but laments a lack of aftercare or guidance during his rehabilitation, resulting in a tortuous recovery. By his own admission, he was not the same player upon his return.

“It was really bad,” he recalls. “For a whole year, I took painkillers every four hours — even during the night. I didn’t get the proper rehabilitation. I had a piece of paper telling me what to do and I did those exercises in the gym at Tannadice.

“But I was on my own. When I felt things were painful or not right, there was no-one to tell me what to do.”

The day Dallas PD pulled a gun on Jerry Kerr

He was fit enough to represent Dundee United in America — in the tangerine guise of the Dallas Tornadoes — in 1967.

Berg was still in some discomfort, but it was almost an even worse journey for boss Kerr, who had a run-in with the Dallas Police Department.

“We were going out for dinner in Dallas and, when more than three people walked together, the police were very keen to speak to you,” continued Berg. “So, one day we went out as a whole squad, with Jerry Kerr as the leader.

“Suddenly we hear the siren and the police were there.

“Jerry, of course, would always have his pipe. So, he reached for his pocket to get it out. Immediately, the officer pulls out his gun! We laughed about that for many years after.”

Warmth radiates as Berg recalls Kerr’s management style.

“When Orjan and I were leaving Finn’s house — only two doors down from Jerry Kerr’s house — we would often see Jerry out walking his dog and he knew exactly where we were going: to The Chalet (nightclub) in Broughty Ferry,” laughed Berg.

“Jerry would just smile and say to us, “I wish I could be young again!””

Emotional farewell

Mentions of Dossing and his wife Bente pepper the hour-long conversation.

The Tannadice icon — scorer of 76 goals — passed away in June 2022, with his former clubs, United and Viborg FF, coming together in reverence and grief.

“At Finn’s funeral there were flowers sent over from Scotland making out his Dundee United jersey,” he says. “That was incredible. So nice. I am almost crying when I remember that.”

Tannadice united to pay tribute to the late, great Finn Døssing with a minute's applause 🇫🇮👏 pic.twitter.com/k2JE8Bw4lr — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) August 7, 2022

Tears do well up as Berg recalls how, prior to his death, it had been Finn and Bente’s turn to host their twice-yearly get-together.

It is still a little too soon; too raw.

He is, however, able to reminisce on Dossing’s ability on a football pitch, albeit ably assisted from the flanks.

“Finn scored so many goals but, as Orjan and I used to joke with him, “where did the ball come from, Finn?” He just had to put the ball in the net,” adds Berg, mischievously.

“But he knew it was only a joke. He was a fantastic striker.

“Finn knew where to stand, could shoot with both feet and was good with his head. Those are the main things for a good striker.”

He added: “I used to tell everyone, if we were playing a match at it was 0-0 with 10 minutes left, then we had already won the game — because Finn hadn’t scored yet.”