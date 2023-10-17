Why Mogens Berg was kicked out of Broughty Ferry hostel, tears for Dundee United icon Finn Dossing and day Dallas cops pulled GUN on Jerry Kerr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Mogens Berg was kicked out of Broughty Ferry hostel, tears for Dundee United icon Finn Dossing and day Dallas cops pulled GUN on Jerry Kerr

Berg relived his time at United ahead of being inducted into the club's hall of fame.

Mogens Berg by the Dundee City quay ahead of being inducted into Dundee United's hall of fame.
Mogens Berg was back in Dundee last week. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
By Alan Temple

Mogens Berg received a raucous reception as he took to the stage, joining Craig Conway as the latest inductee to the Dundee United Hall of Fame.

Not everyone in attendance at the Apex City Quay last Friday night was old enough to recall the heady days of the 1960s when Jerry Kerr laid the foundations for iconic successes to come.

Four Scandinavian imports would be crucial to that journey.

Berg was restricted to 61 appearances during his four years in Scotland after a herniated disk in his spine robbed him of 18 months of his career. Nevertheless, his pace, power and ferocious shot thrilled those who witnessed him perform.

He joined Orjan Persson (2013), Lennart Wing (2011) and the late, great Finn Dossing (the inaugural class of 2008) in the club’s Hall of Fame. The quartet now all honoured.

Welcome to Dundee

Not that Berg was always so popular in Dundee.

Initially staying in a hostel in Broughty Ferry — Douglas Terrace, to be exact; Berg’s recollection of details is quite something — he shared a room with Persson.

When Berg’s girlfriend arrived on holiday, she was allowed a dorm on an upper floor and, such is young love, Berg eschewed the company of his teammate that evening and joined her.

The landlady was not amused.

Dundee United singings Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Orjan Persson, pictured in 1965
Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Orjan Persson, pictured in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

“She told me “maybe that is what you are like in Denmark but that is not what we do in Scotland — so go and pack your bags and get out!” That was my start in Dundee.”

Welcome to Scotland, indeed.

In an act of solidarity, Persson joined his evicted teammate in departing the evidently conservative establishment.

Recommended by a former Dee

In an age before widespread televised football and the internet, an air of mystery surrounded all of Kerr’s exotic arrivals, but it would be remiss to suggest their talent was not well established.

Had he been making his name in 2023, Berg would have been firmly established as a bright European prospect; an impressive performer for Denmark in his age group.

“I remember playing a youth International match against Italy and did well,” he recalls. “After that game, the newspaper said I could be going to Italy with Inter Milan. That is what the trainer from Inter, Helenio Herrera, had told the journalist.

“They wanted me for their youth team but the official connection was never made.”

Dundee United’s squad of March 1967, pictured in Carnoustie. Back row (from left) – trainer Andy Dickson, Lennart Wing, Tommy Neilson, Dennis Gillespie, Doug Smith, Ian Mitchell, Jackie Graham, Finn Dossing. Front row – Orjan Persson, Sandy Davie, Tommy Millar, Jimmy Briggs and Finn Seemann. Image: DC Thomson

Instead, Berg would be destined for the City of Discovery, recommended to United by a former Dundee player, Jack Johnson.

“When we arrived, Dundee United had a very good team but they were near the bottom of the standings and Jerry Kerr was told he needed to do something,” he continued.

“He was looking at Morton: an example of a team that brought over Danish players who were cheap. Kai Johansen was a big example, and Carl Bertelsen.

“I didn’t feel like I brought anything special but, as a collective (Berg, Persson, Dossing and Wing), I think we did.”

He added: “I think older Dundee United supporters will agree that things changed for the better from 1964/65 when the four Scandinavians arrived and it has been that way ever since — I’m not too shy to say that.”

Show me the money…

Berg readily admits he knew nothing of Dundee or Scotland.

Nor was he versed in the vagaries of contract negotiations. Danish football was a strictly amateur pursuit and, as such, his switch to the professional ranks ensured he could not represent his country until that rule was scrapped in 1971.

It also meant naive Danes were ripe to be taken advantage of.

Mogens Berg, pictured outside the Apex City Quay ahead of being inducted into the Dundee United hall of fame
Berg takes a walk down memory lane with Courier Sport. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson

“My brother knew of some players who went out to Italy from Denmark and — because we were pure amateurs — there were stories of big problems; stories of players being fined for small things,” he said.

“He said, “be careful, or they could try to trick you.”

That wariness is how, with kick-off fast approaching on his United debut against Rangers on December 12, 1964, Berg found himself steadfastly refusing to put on his football kit.

He was a United player but there was the small matter of a signing-on fee to be paid, with his older brother effectively acting as his agent.

“Before the Rangers game, my brother was going to get this money from Mr Grant (director),” said Berg.

“My brother told me, “you don’t put on your jersey before I come down and say I’ve got the money.” So, I am sitting in the dressing room, with everyone getting dressed — and I was doing nothing!

“I was 20 years old and so nervous. Then my brother came in and says, “now you can change, Mogens”.

“And I went out and played like I had never seen a football before!”

Mogens Berg poses with a replica of the Dundee United kit he wore in the 60s
Berg poses with a replica of the kit he wore in the 60s. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Rangers won 3-1 courtesy of a Jim Forrest hat-trick.

“I was not the same player”

His first goals for the club came against St Johnstone, scoring a double in a 4-1 victory on January 1, 1965. He would later notch a hat-trick against the same opposition.

Berg netted a couple against Dundee in May 1965 and rippled the net against Aberdeen (twice), Motherwell and Falkirk. His tally would ultimately stand at 16 goals in 61 appearances. If not for a serious back injury, it would be much higher.

Berg underwent surgery in Aberdeen but laments a lack of aftercare or guidance during his rehabilitation, resulting in a tortuous recovery. By his own admission, he was not the same player upon his return.

United in the tangerine guise of Dallas Tornadoes. Back row (left to right) James Littlejohn (Director), Andy Dickson (Physio), Jackie Graham, Gerry Hernon, Walter Smith, Mogens Berg, Finn Dossing, Ian Scott, Donald Mackay, Jerry Kerr (Manager)Front row (left to right) Sandy Davie, Tommy Millar, Tommy Neilson, Doug Smith, Jim Moore, Finn Seemann, Dennis Gillespie, Billy Hainey.
United in the tangerine guise of Dallas Tornadoes. Back row (left to right) James Littlejohn (Director), Andy Dickson (Physio), Jackie Graham, Gerry Hernon, Walter Smith, Mogens Berg, Finn Dossing, Ian Scott, Donald Mackay, Jerry Kerr (Manager). Front row (left to right) Sandy Davie, Tommy Millar, Tommy Neilson, Doug Smith, Jim Moore, Finn Seemann, Dennis Gillespie, Billy Hainey.

“It was really bad,” he recalls. “For a whole year, I took painkillers every four hours — even during the night. I didn’t get the proper rehabilitation. I had a piece of paper telling me what to do and I did those exercises in the gym at Tannadice.

“But I was on my own. When I felt things were painful or not right, there was no-one to tell me what to do.”

The day Dallas PD pulled a gun on Jerry Kerr

He was fit enough to represent Dundee United in America — in the tangerine guise of the Dallas Tornadoes — in 1967.

Berg was still in some discomfort, but it was almost an even worse journey for boss Kerr, who had a run-in with the Dallas Police Department.

Legendary Dundee United manager Jerry Kerr with his trademark pipe
Legendary Dundee United manager Jerry Kerr with his trademark pipe. Image: DC Thomson

“We were going out for dinner in Dallas and, when more than three people walked together, the police were very keen to speak to you,” continued Berg. “So, one day we went out as a whole squad, with Jerry Kerr as the leader.

“Suddenly we hear the siren and the police were there.

“Jerry, of course, would always have his pipe. So, he reached for his pocket to get it out. Immediately, the officer pulls out his gun! We laughed about that for many years after.”

Warmth radiates as Berg recalls Kerr’s management style.

Andy Dickson and manager Jerry Kerr welcome Finn Dossing to Tannadice in 1964
Andy Dickson and manager Jerry Kerr welcome Finn Dossing to Tannadice in 1964. Image: DC Thomson

“When Orjan and I were leaving Finn’s house — only two doors down from Jerry Kerr’s house — we would often see Jerry out walking his dog and he knew exactly where we were going: to The Chalet (nightclub) in Broughty Ferry,” laughed Berg.

“Jerry would just smile and say to us, “I wish I could be young again!””

Emotional farewell

Mentions of Dossing and his wife Bente pepper the hour-long conversation.

The Tannadice icon — scorer of 76 goals — passed away in June 2022, with his former clubs, United and Viborg FF, coming together in reverence and grief.

At Finn’s funeral there were flowers sent over from Scotland making out his Dundee United jersey,” he says. “That was incredible. So nice. I am almost crying when I remember that.”

Tears do well up as Berg recalls how, prior to his death, it had been Finn and Bente’s turn to host their twice-yearly get-together.

It is still a little too soon; too raw.

He is, however, able to reminisce on Dossing’s ability on a football pitch, albeit ably assisted from the flanks.

“Finn scored so many goals but, as Orjan and I used to joke with him, “where did the ball come from, Finn?” He just had to put the ball in the net,” adds Berg, mischievously.

“But he knew it was only a joke. He was a fantastic striker.

“Finn knew where to stand, could shoot with both feet and was good with his head. Those are the main things for a good striker.”

He added: “I used to tell everyone, if we were playing a match at it was 0-0 with 10 minutes left, then we had already won the game — because Finn hadn’t scored yet.”

