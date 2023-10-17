Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas

The Court House is closing at night due to the departure of its head chef.

By Ben MacDonald
The Court House, Kinross
The Court House in Kinross. Image: Google Street View

A Kinross restaurant renowned for its wood-fired pizzas is to close and relaunch as a cafe.

The Court House – which opened in the old Kinross County Buildings in 2015 – will shut in its current form on October 29.

The closure comes due to the departure of head chef Jordan Lowe.

However, the owners have confirmed they will reopen in November with daytime hours only.

A post on The Court House Facebook page said: “Our amazing head chef is now moving onto a new adventure. We sincerely wish him the very best in his new role.

“The hospitality industry has become increasingly challenging over the last few years with steeply-rising costs and industry-wide recruitment difficulties, which have forced us into a making a tough decision.

The Court House will relaunch as a café
The Court House has been open on High Street since 2015. Image: DC Thomson

“As of November, we are only going to reopen 9am-5pm, for six days a week with a new and exciting offer which we will share with you in due course.

“Unfortunately we will no longer be able to open on Sundays or provide an evening service.

“The new menu will not include our pizzas, which is how we started.

“Yes, this is a sad moment for us as it was our main feature when we opened, but don’t fret, pizza will be available for private events and pizza pop-up evenings in the future.

“We will be closed for a week from Monday October 30 to hit the reset button and reopen on Monday November 6.”

Sadness at closure of The Court House restaurant in Kinross

Customers have reacted with sadness to the post.

Shona Clifford said: “That’s a real shame. I completely understand the decision, things are tough at the moment with staffing and rising costs.

“But it’s great that you’ll still be open as a cafe during the day.”

Lainey Burnett wrote: “I’m sorry your having to do this, it is a lovely venue and you do yummy pizzas.”

And Suzanne Ritchie said: “Sad times – so glad to hear you will remain open during the day.”

Private events booked at the Kinross venue will still go ahead and vouchers remain valid for use.

Conversation