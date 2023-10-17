5 reasons why you can’t miss the VIP event at Livingston Designer Outlet

As the largest designer outlet in Scotland, it’s the ultimate destination for fashion-forward shoppers. During this exclusive shopping extravaganza, an additional 20% will be knocked off the already-discounted prices in participating stores within Livingston Designer Outlet.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Why attend the VIP event at Livingston Designer Outlet?

1. Unbeatable discounts

The outlet already offers prices 30% below the recommended retail price (RRP), and on October 26 you’ll get an extra 20% off the outlet price. It’s a fantastic opportunity to maximise your savings during a time of rising costs. So, if you’ve had your eye on a new pair of shoes or a brand-new outfit, then head down – you’re getting it for practically next to nothing!

2. Top designer labels

Feel like a real VIP with top end clothes at bottom end prices. Shop world-renowned fashion brands like Kurt Geiger, The North Face, Radley, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas and many more, all under one roof.

With over 70 stores, restaurants and cafes, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Livingston Designer Outlet is also home to the only standalone stores in Scotland for Puma, Osprey, Champion, New Balance, Guess, Lacoste, Original Penguin, Samsonite and Under Armour. You can also check out all of the designer brands in full detail.

3. Discover your unique style and stand out from the crowd

At Livingston Designer Outlet, you’re not just shopping for incredible deals; you’re also curating a wardrobe that expresses your unique style. The VIP event is your chance to explore a vast selection of designer labels and fashion-forward pieces. With lowered prices you have a bigger budget to mix and match and try out new styles.

Whether you’re after timeless classics, trendy must-haves, or statement accessories, you’ll find everything you need to stand out from the crowd. So, embrace the opportunity to experiment with different looks, mix and match brands, and let your personality shine through your style. After all, fashion is about more than just clothes; it’s about expressing who you are and feeling confident in your skin.

4. Kickstart your Christmas shopping

The VIP event is the perfect opportunity to start or, if you’re super organised, finish your Christmas shopping. With so many brands and incredible discounts available, you’ll find something for everyone on your list, and maybe even treat yourself! What better way to start the festive season than by sitting back knowing that all your shopping is done!

5. Experience the magic of in-person shopping

Shopping in-person at Livingston Designer Outlet offers an unparalleled experience that simply cannot be matched by online shopping.

There’s something special about being able to touch and feel the quality of the items, try them on for size, and see how they look in person. The immediate gratification of walking out of the store with your purchases, and the ability to easily return or exchange items if needed, are also significant advantages.

Additionally, you can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the outlet, with the opportunity to socialise, browse at your leisure, and even make a day of it with friends and family. With exclusive in-person deals and events like the VIP shopping day, the outlet provides a shopping experience that is both enjoyable and rewarding.

Breaking news for VIPs only

Guest Services Lounge: Feel like a VIP at the Guest Services Lounge, where helpful staff can provide information about the outlet and surrounding areas or suggest other local attractions to visit after your shopping spree.

Affordable parking: Forget about expensive parking fees at other shopping destinations. Livingston Designer Outlet offers two car parks, including an undercover option, for just 50p per hour.

Late-night shopping: Enjoy a late-night shopping experience every Thursday with extended opening hours until 8pm. That’s two extra hours of shopping each week.

Hands-free shopping: The mall’s hands-free shopping service lets you shop without the hassle of carrying bags. Make your purchases, leave your bags to be collected or have them delivered to your car after your shopping spree, all free of charge. (Not available on VIP Day)

How do I get to Livingston Designer Outlet?

By car: The outlet is just over a one-hour drive from Dundee and just past Edinburgh and is well signposted. There is affordable parking for you to stay for as long as you like.

By train: Scotrail run trains regularly from Edinburgh to Livingston North station. You can get a train from Dundee to Edinburgh.



By bus: There is a bus terminal in front of Livingston Designer Outlet. Contact Traveline Scotland on 0871 200 22 33 for details of regular services from where you are.

Learn more about Livingston Designer Outlet and make the most of your shopping trip, and enjoy an array of exclusive deals and events at the VIP event at Livingston Designer Outlet!