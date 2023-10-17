Six people charged after Dundee drugs bust

Six people have been charged after a drugs bust in Dundee.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £8,000 and £1,500 in cash was seized from a property on Arklay Street on Monday.

Five men – aged between 20 and 66 – and a 37-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Constable Michael Currie said: “We want the public to know that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal substances from our streets.

“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on these issues and I would encourage anyone to report any concerns or suspicious activity to the police by calling 101.”

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

DC Currie added: “By working together, we can keep our communities safe.”