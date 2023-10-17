Legendary Open starter Ivor Robson dies

Ivor Robson, a man with one of the most distinctive voices in golf, has died at the age of 83.

Robson, from Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway, was the official starter at The Open for 41 years, with his first at Carnoustie in 1975.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of affection from players and golf administrators alike.

He also acted for over 40 years as the DP World Tour’s official starter with his “on the tee” message delivered in his cultured brogue at famous golf venues around the globe.

Ivor sent the world’s best players on their way in a wonderful career – including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Seve Ballesteros – before bowing out at St Andrews in 2015.

‘Heartfelt condolences’

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing.

“As official starter at The Open for over 40 years, his voice was instantly recognisable and synonymous with the Championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide.

“He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news.

“On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family.”