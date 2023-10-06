EVE MUIRHEAD: Luke Donald is no-brainer for another Ryder Cup shot and Scotland rugby team must keep things simple in World Cup clash with Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Luke Donald is no-brainer for another Ryder Cup shot and Scotland rugby team must keep things simple in World Cup clash with Ireland

Donald was the perfect captain and Gregor Townsend will need the perfect performance.

Luke Donald should be the Ryder Cup captain again.
Luke Donald should be the Ryder Cup captain again. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

Try and find fault in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup captaincy……

It’s not easy, is it!

He turned out to be a 10 out of 10 performer – the Ryder Cup equivalent of Catriona Matthew.

Even in an impressive comeback draw for Team Europe in the Solheim Cup, you could pick holes in the job Suzann Pettersen did.

With Luke, I genuinely can’t think of one misstep.

Even Scots like me might have been thinking that putting Bob MacIntyre back out for a second four ball match wasn’t wise given he had struggled in his half with Justin Rose the day before.

But he proved us wrong.

And, let’s not forget, as I wrote in last week’s column, flipping the order of the foursomes and four balls was a huge gamble.

More people were against it than for it that I could see.

But it set the tone for the week.

It’s a totally different job captaining home and away but it’s absolutely a no-brainer to ask Luke to have another shot.

He’ll have no input on the course set-up this time but he and his vice-captains will know exactly the type of players they need to pick to suit Beth Page.

And all the basic leadership qualities will still apply.

Luke has those in spades – inspirational and forensic is such a powerful combination.

The fact that Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are now outside the tent makes the Luke appointment even more likely.

There isn’t the same queue of Ryder Cup legends waiting in line.

Even if there was, though, this is the time to break that ‘one shot only’ routine.

Something big has to happen to break the cycle of home victories.

And, from a European perspective, that starts with giving the captaincy to someone who the world now knows is very, very good at it.

Full marks if you’ve kept up with the Rugby World Cup!

It does seem like it’s gone on forever and we’re not even through the group stage yet.

The organisers will have to look at the structure of the tournament because the momentum you get at an Olympics or a football World Cup just isn’t there.

I’m sure the viewing figures will be huge for Scotland v Ireland though.

It’s brutally tough that even just winning the game won’t be enough.

As a junior I played tournaments knowing that the scoreline or the number of ends it took you to win could come into play.

But it has never happened at major events. Nor would I have wanted it to!

I don’t think Gregor Townsend will complicate things with the messages he sends out before the game.

Getting themselves into a winning position is the focus for Scotland.

Half-time is the point to adjust and starting thinking about taking bigger risks, if a bigger victory is achievable.

Then during the second half, I’d be involving the key decision-makers on the pitch like the captain and Finn Russell on strategy changes but keeping things as simple as possible for the rest.

To actually be in a position where quarter-final qualification is attainable against the number one team in the world would be an achievement in itself.

