Tussling trawlerman attacked skipper onboard Angus vessel

A tussling North Sea trawlerman attacked his skipper during a drunken rampage onboard a fishing boat at Arbroath Harbour.

Erland Burnett, also known as Borwick, left captain Stephen Phillips with a cut near his eye.

He went on to cause more than £600 worth of damage to the vessel.

The 35-year-old, from Peterhead, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Grampian.

The hearing took place on the final day of Burnett’s 16-month prison sentence, imposed for a nasty domestic assault.

Burnett was ordered to pay £1,050 in compensation plus a fine of £900.

Wage rage

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The locus is a small fishing trawler boat named The Queensberry.

“At the time of the incident, the boat was located at Arbroath Harbour.

“The accused approached witness Phillips who is the boat captain and demanded his wages.

“The witness perceived that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr Phillips explained that Burnett would be paid the following day.

“The accused became aggressive and started shouting at the witness,” Ms Watson added.

Burnett told his boss: “I’m going to rip your throat out.”

He then punched Mr Phillips to the right-hand side of his head, causing a “minor” injury.

He walked away, but came back and punched the wheelhouse window, smashing it.

Burnett also kicked the door of the wheelhouse.

When police attended, Mr Phillips’ wound, near his eye, was still bleeding.

“Ridiculous reaction”

Burnet admitted that on September 15, last year, onboard The Queensberry, he assaulted Mr Phillips by punching him on the head to his injury.

Burnett further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and making threats of violence.

He also admitted wilfully or recklessly damage or destroy another person’s property by striking a window and a lock there with a hammer, causing damage.

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said: “Mr Burnett has made out his position.

“I think the only real defence was how the wages were being paid – that seems to be the animus.

“Mr Burnett’s position was the conduct of the skipper wasn’t quite as amicable.

“It was a ridiculous reaction.

“Mr Burnett, in the cold light of day, accepts that that was a ridiculous reaction.

“He could have done something in a different manner.”

Back to work

Mr Burkinshaw said his client will be staying at his mother’s farmhouse in Crimond but has another job lined up on a fishing boat based at Gairloch.

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a financial penalty on Burnett, listed as being of Captain Gray Place in Peterhead.

He said: “Your record of offending does you no favours.

“You have a number of previous convictions for violent offences.

“I really have no alternative other than imposing a custodial sentence or a significant financial penalty.

“As it seems to me, you’re far better off working and it seems to be that keeps you out of trouble – although this happened in a work situation.”

In March this year, Burnett was jailed for a terrifying assault on his girlfriend.

The court heard how he threw her around “like a rag doll” and left her with permanent scars.

