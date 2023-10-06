Tussling trawlerman attacked skipper onboard Angus vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tussling trawlerman attacked skipper onboard Angus vessel

Erland Burnett must pay a £900 fine and £1,050 in compensation after a drunken argument about wages turned violent.

By Ross Gardiner
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook

A tussling North Sea trawlerman attacked his skipper during a drunken rampage onboard a fishing boat at Arbroath Harbour.

Erland Burnett, also known as Borwick, left captain Stephen Phillips with a cut near his eye.

He went on to cause more than £600 worth of damage to the vessel.

The 35-year-old, from Peterhead, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Grampian.

The hearing took place on the final day of Burnett’s 16-month prison sentence, imposed for a nasty domestic assault.

Burnett was ordered to pay £1,050 in compensation plus a fine of £900.

Wage rage

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The locus is a small fishing trawler boat named The Queensberry.

“At the time of the incident, the boat was located at Arbroath Harbour.

The attack happened at Arbroath Harbour. Image: Paul Reid

“The accused approached witness Phillips who is the boat captain and demanded his wages.

“The witness perceived that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr Phillips explained that Burnett would be paid the following day.

“The accused became aggressive and started shouting at the witness,” Ms Watson added.

Burnett told his boss: “I’m going to rip your throat out.”

He then punched Mr Phillips to the right-hand side of his head, causing a “minor” injury.

He walked away, but came back and punched the wheelhouse window, smashing it.

Burnett also kicked the door of the wheelhouse.

When police attended, Mr Phillips’ wound, near his eye, was still bleeding.

“Ridiculous reaction”

Burnet admitted that on September 15, last year, onboard The Queensberry, he assaulted Mr Phillips by punching him on the head to his injury.

Burnett further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and making threats of violence.

He also admitted wilfully or recklessly damage or destroy another person’s property by striking a window and a lock there with a hammer, causing damage.

Erland Burnett, from Peterhead, was previously jailed for attacking his girlfriend.

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said: “Mr Burnett has made out his position.

“I think the only real defence was how the wages were being paid – that seems to be the animus.

“Mr Burnett’s position was the conduct of the skipper wasn’t quite as amicable.

“It was a ridiculous reaction.

“Mr Burnett, in the cold light of day, accepts that that was a ridiculous reaction.

“He could have done something in a different manner.”

Back to work

Mr Burkinshaw said his client will be staying at his mother’s farmhouse in Crimond but has another job lined up on a fishing boat based at Gairloch.

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a financial penalty on Burnett, listed as being of Captain Gray Place in Peterhead.

He said: “Your record of offending does you no favours.

“You have a number of previous convictions for violent offences.

“I really have no alternative other than imposing a custodial sentence or a significant financial penalty.

“As it seems to me, you’re far better off working and it seems to be that keeps you out of trouble – although this happened in a work situation.”

In March this year, Burnett was jailed for a terrifying assault on his girlfriend.

The court heard how he threw her around “like a rag doll” and left her with permanent scars.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
St Andrews University sex attacker told victims he was conducting research after Chernobyl disaster
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Fife sex offender jailed for sock attack on fellow inmate at Perth Prison
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Thursday court round-up — Alleged robber in court and bus bother
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Cowdenbeath woman, 50, attacked neighbour in row over noisy motorbike
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Fife drug-driver jailed for killing nurse as he cycled to work
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Dundee publican fined for posting fake slur about SNP candidate on eve of election
Erland Burnett. Image: Facebook
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth