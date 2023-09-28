Council plan to spend £450,000 on new roof for unwanted Arbroath community centre branded ‘madness’

Arbroath’s leaky community centre is at the heart of a spending row after plans to pump almost £450,000 into a new roof were branded “madness”.

The Marketgate building is one of four offloaded by council leisure trust Angus Alive in its drive to balance the books.

It is being returned to Angus Council control having been a Covid vaccination centre since June 2021.

The future of the 140-year-old building is uncertain and water is pouring into it.

Community use, or even sale, are among options for the longer term.

But the council fear no-one will take the building on in its current condition.

Critics say the roof replacement plan is “putting the cart before the horse”.

What is the planned investment?

The project came under consideration as part of the council’s Place Based Investment programme for a range of schemes across Angus.

Officers recommended using £243k from that fund and an extra £200k from the UK Shared Prosperity pot to replace the roof and lower the ceiling of the vast hall.

Vibrant communities leader Audrey Michie said: “This project has had a fair amount of community engagement and there are a fair amount of interested parties.

“It is forward-looking, a proactive approach.

“We don’t want to be here in 15 years talking about a building that has become derelict.”

The council is conducting feasibility studies on the future of the four buildings ditched by Angus Alive – Brechin and Kirriemuir museums, Inglis Hall in Edzell and the community centre.

Those hope to secure community involvement to keep the venues running.

But the studies are yet to be completed.

Councillors divided

The community centre plan split opinion.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “We’re being asked to approve a £435,000 spend and to me that just seems madness.

“The report says the rationale is there is a gap around larger spaces for indoor sports and activities.

“That is Angus Alive’s bread and butter and yet they are pulling out of it.

“I absolutely can’t support this.”

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said there was “not a hope in heck” of seeing a return on the level of spend.

“This is the cart before the horse. I think we should be deferring this until there are some formal agreements about who will be taking it on.”

“We can’t spend this money on a wish and a prayer that this property will then be used by other groups.”

Long-term savings

Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor Serena Cowdy said: “Community groups would have deep concerns without confirmation that the roof was sorted.

“There’s a real need for that space. We have to think about the long-term savings to be made.”

And Arbroath Independent David Fairweather said the town could not afford to lose the centre.

“The east of Arbroath is very much a deprived area.

“If we do this properly we will get community groups who will be very interested in a fantastic facility.

“If we don’t, then these community groups will just disappear.

“The only way we can give them confidence is to make sure the facility remains.”

The overall project still remains up in the air.

Councillors agreed to defer a decision for more detail on the plan to be provided.