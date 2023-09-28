Council plan to spend £450,000 on new roof for unwanted Arbroath community centre branded ‘madness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council plan to spend £450,000 on new roof for unwanted Arbroath community centre branded ‘madness’

Arbroath community centre is one of four community buildings handed back to the council by Angus Alive in the leisure trust's fight for survival.

By Graham Brown
Uncertainty surrounds Arbroath community centre's future. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath’s leaky community centre is at the heart of a spending row after plans to pump almost £450,000 into a new roof were branded “madness”.

The Marketgate building is one of four offloaded by council leisure trust Angus Alive in its drive to balance the books.

It is being returned to Angus Council control having been a Covid vaccination centre since June 2021.

The future of the 140-year-old building is uncertain and water is pouring into it.

Arbroath community centre
The C-listed community centre is letting in water. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Community use, or even sale, are among options for the longer term.

But the council fear no-one will take the building on in its current condition.

Critics say the roof replacement plan is “putting the cart before the horse”.

What is the planned investment?

The project came under consideration as part of the council’s Place Based Investment programme for a range of schemes across Angus.

Officers recommended using £243k from that fund and an extra £200k from the UK Shared Prosperity pot to replace the roof and lower the ceiling of the vast hall.

Vibrant communities leader Audrey Michie said: “This project has had a fair amount of community engagement and there are a fair amount of interested parties.

“It is forward-looking, a proactive approach.

“We don’t want to be here in 15 years talking about a building that has become derelict.”

The council is conducting feasibility studies on the future of the four buildings ditched by Angus Alive – Brechin and Kirriemuir museums, Inglis Hall in Edzell and the community centre.

Those hope to secure community involvement to keep the venues running.

But the studies are yet to be completed.

Councillors divided

The community centre plan split opinion.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “We’re being asked to approve a £435,000 spend and to me that just seems madness.

“The report says the rationale is there is a gap around larger spaces for indoor sports and activities.

Councillor Jill Scott
Brechin councillor Jill Scott slated the £400k spend proposal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“That is Angus Alive’s bread and butter and yet they are pulling out of it.

“I absolutely can’t support this.”

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said there was “not a hope in heck” of seeing a return on the level of spend.

“This is the cart before the horse. I think we should be deferring this until there are some formal agreements about who will be taking it on.”

“We can’t spend this money on a wish and a prayer that this property will then be used by other groups.”

Long-term savings

Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor Serena Cowdy said: “Community groups would have deep concerns without confirmation that the roof was sorted.

“There’s a real need for that space. We have to think about the long-term savings to be made.”

And Arbroath Independent David Fairweather said the town could not afford to lose the centre.

“The east of Arbroath is very much a deprived area.

“If we do this properly we will get community groups who will be very interested in a fantastic facility.

“If we don’t, then these community groups will just disappear.

“The only way we can give them confidence is to make sure the facility remains.”

The overall project still remains up in the air.

Councillors agreed to defer a decision for more detail on the plan to be provided.

