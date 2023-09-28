STEVE FINAN: A year on, I’m more convinced than ever Dundee should expand into Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: A year on, I’m more convinced than ever Dundee should expand into Fife, Angus and Perthshire

"If you use Dundee’s public services you should pay council tax to Dundee."

How "Greater Dundee" could look. Image: DC Thomson design
How "Greater Dundee" could look. Image: DC Thomson design
By Steve Finan

A year has passed since I started writing this column.

That first week I complained Dundee’s boundaries were too tightly drawn and, 12 months later, they still are.

Nothing has been done.

I’ll keep bringing this up until justice is done.

I am convinced the likes of Invergowrie, Birkhill, Monifieth, Newport, etc. are naturally parts of the Dundee urban area.

A few things have changed in the past year.

With Angus Council to implement monthly instead of fortnightly bin collections, people are going to take extra rubbish to recycling centres. But Monifieth’s centre has closed.

Do you think Monifiethians will go to Carnoustie recycling centre (not open every day) or 12 miles to Arbroath? No, they’ll drive to Baldovie.

Do Invergowrie folk travel to Perth & Kinross’s Blairgowrie recycling centre (14 miles) or Friarton? (15 miles)

No. They go to Riverside a few hundred yards along the road.

Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

If you use Dundee’s public services you should pay council tax to Dundee.

There are housing developments springing up all around Dundee’s periphery. Who will move to those houses?

It will be Dundee folk. But they’ll pay tax to Angus or Perth, shrinking Dundee’s revenues – death by a thousand cuts.

Invergowrie medical centre closed, its patients now go to Ancrum.

GP practices have little to do with city boundaries but look at the repeating pattern – close-by folk come to Dundee for services.

Monifieth is joined to Barnhill, but 17 miles from the Angus Council headquarters in Forfar.

Invergowrie is a step from Dundee but 18 miles from Perth. Newport is closer to Dundee city centre than Downfield, but 22 miles from Fife House in Glenrothes.

Why is Dundee’s boundary suffocatingly tight while every other city is bigger?

Aberdeen City Council area is 72 square miles, Edinburgh 102, Falkirk 115.

Dundee is 24 square miles – by far the smallest local authority in Scotland.

Is it time for Invergowrie to become part of<br />the Dundee City Council area?

Examine a map and puzzle over why Peterculter, 10 miles away through several greenfield gaps, is within the Aberdeen city boundary – while Monifieth, six miles through a continuously built-up area, isn’t part of Dundee?

The conclusion is simple. The greater Dundee area is a single community, sharing facilities and services, sharing workers, shoppers, recreation, and culture.

I’m not asking for preferential treatment, all I want is fairness.

Who will be Dundee’s boundary hero?

Everyone will benefit from a populous, thriving city in our midst. Our voice is louder, our opinion hits harder, we are more difficult to ignore.

Who should take up cudgels? I’d say a councillor, it is their boundary which needs to change.

But all the city’s councillors, MSPs and MPs should unite to fight for this. It’s a chance to right a longstanding wrong, an opportunity to make a tangible and lasting difference.

We’ll need a person of character to champion this. Someone with an iron will, who can organise an energetic and intelligent campaign, who doesn’t mind ruffling feathers, and refuses to take no for an answer. Someone with guts.

We need a hero. Is there one in Dundee?

Read Steve’s first column here.

