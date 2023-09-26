Angus councillors delay decision on controversial kerbside collection plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus councillors delay decision on controversial kerbside collection plans

Proposals for a shake-up of the kerbside collection system in Angus will now be discussed by all of the area's councillors next month.

By Graham Brown
Dundee bins strikes
Big changes are planned for Angus kerbside collections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillors have delayed a decision on controversial changes to kerbside recycling in Angus.

The cost-cutting plans were due to be debated by communities committee members on Tuesday.

But they will now be the subject of a special meeting of the full council next month.

Backlash to proposals

There has been a widespread reaction since the proposals emerged.

The planned changes were the outcome of a kerbside recycling review initiated by the authority.

It found that around half the contents of the average general waste bin could have been saved from landfill or incineration.

Angus recycling study
A study showed the amount of recyclable material in the average general waste bin. Image: Angus Council

Angus is regularly one of Scotland’s top recycling councils.

But waste chiefs say it is costing the council a million pounds a year to dispose of material which residents are putting in the wrong bin.

They hope the planned moves will save half a million pounds annually.

Range of changes

Key proposals in the new plan include:

  • Non-collection policy for bins which contain unacceptable levels of recyclable material in the general waste purple bin
  • Appointment of £33k per annum rubbish tsar to oversee the clampdown
  • A move to monthly collection of the grey bin for plastic and cans
  • Supply of a new blue bin to 65,000 Angus homes for paper and cardboard
  • Ban of glass in kerbside bins and increase in community collection points from 23 to around 190.
  • Inclusion of 4,000 extra homes in the food recycling scheme to reverse falling collection rates
Angus kerbside collection changes
The proposed new collection scheme. Image: Angus Council

Introduction of the non-collection policy for general waste bins would make Angus the first authority in Scotland to adopt the hard-line approach.

The council survey revealed resistance to the removal of glass from the kerbside recycling scheme.

50% of the near 2,500 respondents said they would not be happy having to take glass to a recycling point.

But there was a similar level of support for a tougher line against households which do not recycle.

Angus recycling rates.
Recycling rates are dropping. Image: Angus Council

51% backed the idea of general waste bins being tagged and not emptied if they contained recyclable material.

But some residents say they do not want another large bin added to the line-up.

And concerns have been raised about the glass recycling plan for those who do not have access to a car.

Deferred for full council consideration

Communities convener, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “This is something that I’m sure members have had a lot of communication about.”

He said he had receive assurances the financial details of the planned scheme could be carried over and the report remitted to a later date.

“Based on discussions from across the chamber I move it be remitted to the special council meeting of October 19.”

Arbroath Independent and former council leader David Fairweather seconded the move.

“I welcome that decision,” he said.

Conversation