Angus councillors delay decision on controversial kerbside collection plans

Councillors have delayed a decision on controversial changes to kerbside recycling in Angus.

The cost-cutting plans were due to be debated by communities committee members on Tuesday.

But they will now be the subject of a special meeting of the full council next month.

Backlash to proposals

There has been a widespread reaction since the proposals emerged.

The planned changes were the outcome of a kerbside recycling review initiated by the authority.

It found that around half the contents of the average general waste bin could have been saved from landfill or incineration.

Angus is regularly one of Scotland’s top recycling councils.

But waste chiefs say it is costing the council a million pounds a year to dispose of material which residents are putting in the wrong bin.

They hope the planned moves will save half a million pounds annually.

Range of changes

Key proposals in the new plan include:

Non-collection policy for bins which contain unacceptable levels of recyclable material in the general waste purple bin

Appointment of £33k per annum rubbish tsar to oversee the clampdown

A move to monthly collection of the grey bin for plastic and cans

Supply of a new blue bin to 65,000 Angus homes for paper and cardboard

Ban of glass in kerbside bins and increase in community collection points from 23 to around 190.

Inclusion of 4,000 extra homes in the food recycling scheme to reverse falling collection rates

Introduction of the non-collection policy for general waste bins would make Angus the first authority in Scotland to adopt the hard-line approach.

The council survey revealed resistance to the removal of glass from the kerbside recycling scheme.

50% of the near 2,500 respondents said they would not be happy having to take glass to a recycling point.

But there was a similar level of support for a tougher line against households which do not recycle.

51% backed the idea of general waste bins being tagged and not emptied if they contained recyclable material.

But some residents say they do not want another large bin added to the line-up.

And concerns have been raised about the glass recycling plan for those who do not have access to a car.

Deferred for full council consideration

Communities convener, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “This is something that I’m sure members have had a lot of communication about.”

He said he had receive assurances the financial details of the planned scheme could be carried over and the report remitted to a later date.

“Based on discussions from across the chamber I move it be remitted to the special council meeting of October 19.”

Arbroath Independent and former council leader David Fairweather seconded the move.

“I welcome that decision,” he said.