STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross

By Steve Finan
September 28 2022, 2.28pm
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
Dundee is doing pretty well for itself - but would wider boundaries boost its fortunes further?

Good evening. I’ll be writing a column here every Wednesday, so feel I should introduce myself.

My name is Steve Finan. I’ve been a journalist, author, and newspaperman in this city for more than four decades.

I have a great regard for the concept of a newspaper. I think they are valuable things that give a city character, a point of focus, and something to complain about.

And I will focus, complain, and do my best to bring some character to the role, although at times it might be difficult.

Difficult because, if I’m honest, I know that a lot of people despise newspaper columnists.

Image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "I don't understand why Dundee City Council isn't lobbying hard to have the boundaries redrawn so that all natural Dundonians live in, and properly contribute to, the city."

They read them, but don’t like them.

People think: “Who does he think he is, spouting off in a newspaper? Why does this fellah think his opinion matters? He must think he’s Erchie.”

Erchie or not, I can but carry on and if you like what you read, fair enough.

If not, frankly, there’s not much I can do about it. You’ll make up your own mind.

Right, one way to start something new is with something old.  And this is an old argument: Dundee isn’t big enough.

Dundee needs to widen its boundaries

Some years ago, I read that it is government policy in Brazil to encourage population growth.

Photo is an aerial view of Dundee looking across Slessor gardens to the V&A Dundee, the Tay, the railway station and the city centre.
Nice city. But what if we made it bigger? Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

They want a high birthrate because big countries, the superpowers, have big populations.

The bigger the economy, the bigger the influence on world markets.

Judging from the stories of deprivation in the Brazilian favelas, it’s a policy with some side effects.

However, I’m going to make the same argument for Dundee.

Our town would have more clout in Scotland if it were bigger.

The city is artificially small.

Invergowrie, Monifieth, Newport-on-Tay, Tayport, Muirhead, Birkhill, Bridgefoot, Longforgan, even Inchture, should be part of Dundee.

Photo shows a sign at Invergowrie train station.
Invergowrie is just a short hop away on a train. Is it time it came inside the Dundee city boundaries? Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

These places are full of people who work in Dundee, were born in Dundee, socialise in Dundee, pledge allegiance to the city’s football teams, and probably regard themselves as Dundonians.

But they don’t contribute enough to the city’s economy and costs.

The nine suburbs/villages I mention have a combined population of around 24,000.

That’s a lot of houses.

A lot of council tax.

There is a good proportion of high tax band housing in these places.

Photo shows a view of Dundee looking across the city to the River Tay and the Tay Bridge leading to Fife.
Could the Tay Bridge be the key to Dundee extending its boundaries into Fife? Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

With inclusion of the satellites a “Greater Dundee” population would swell to around 173,000.

More Dundonians means more chance of success

Once this first land-grab is complete, the next targets should be Carnoustie, Wormit, the Carse settlements and the Angus hinterlands as far towards Forfar and Arbroath as can be pushed.

I don’t understand why Dundee City Council isn’t lobbying hard to have the boundaries redrawn so that all natural Dundonians live in, and properly contribute to, the city.

Big cities the world over are, generally, successful cities.

Dundee should think big.

