Dundee manager Tony Docherty on Liverpool loanee Owen Beck: There is more and better to come

The Dark Blues boss insists there's no relaxing for the flying full-back.

By George Cran
Owen Beck after featuring for Dundee against St Mirren
Owen Beck joined Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Owen Beck has been a standout performer for Dundee since joining on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

The Wales U/21 international’s arrival brought a buzz to the Dark Blues support and he hasn’t disappointed with his combative defending and strong forward-running from full-back.

His signing was “a coup” according to Dens boss Tony Docherty after sealing a season-long loan deal for the highly-rated youngster.

Dundee have been delighted with how Beck has adapted to life at Dens Park.

Docherty, though, says there is ever better still to come from the 21-year-old.

“He is showing a real level of consistency,” the Dens gaffer said.

Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“I was really pleased with him against Celtic and I thought against St Johnstone he was outstanding offensively and defensively.

“People automatically say things when you lose goals at the back post but it wasn’t Owen’s fault.

“He was also good against Hearts and I think he is showing real consistency.

“He is developing as a footballer and a young man.

“So I am really pleased with him and his progress but he is the first to admit that he won’t be complacent.

“There is more to come and there is better to come.”

‘Can’t relax’

Before arriving at Dens Park, Beck had played a sum total of 11 senior league matches – two for Liverpool, nine on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Already he’s played more league games in dark blue than any other club in his short career.

Beck is yet to score but has been involved in more goals this season than any other Dundee player (6 of their 12), including two corners that led to goals last weekend.

Development is very much the key for Beck at Dens Park – Liverpool want to welcome back a more rounded footballer when he returns to Anfield.

Owen Beck takes on Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck takes on Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And that’s the kind of club Docherty wants to build at Dundee, a place for young talent to flourish.

But he won’t allow any slowing down from the likes of Beck, even if they’ve made such an impact in the early days of the season.

Docherty added: “It is a process of sitting down with him, and having sat down with Liverpool as well, to see what he needs to develop as a talented footballer.

“He is on schedule at the moment but we can’t relax on that, he needs to keep improving and getting better but I think Saturday (against Kilmarnock) was another indication of just how far he is coming along.

“There was so much competition for Owen but as a club and as a recruitment team, we worked really, really hard to get him here.

“We did a lot of background stuff on him and we did everything necessary to encourage him to come to Dundee.

“He chose us and I thought it was a bit of a coup at the time.

“With all our loan players, it is important you work with them, in terms of trying to develop them.”

Beck’s next task is a Premiership trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Saturday.

