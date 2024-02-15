Clock ticking for ideas to secure future of 125-year-old Edzell hall

Angus villagers have just a few days to submit their support for a plan to keep a 125-year-old hall at the heart of the community.

Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is one of four buildings Angus Council hopes to keep open with community support.

Museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir, as well as Arbroath Community Centre, were handed back to the authority last year by leisure trust Angus Alive.

The Inglis Hall campaign has been taken up by Edzell Village Improvement Society (EVIS).

It is now working with consultants on a possible plan for the future.

And locals have been asked to put forward their views in a survey which has only a few days left to run.

Busy hall

“The Inglis Memorial Hall is a much-loved, beautiful building in Edzell,” said EVIS.

“It has been used for over a hundred years by the community for everything from parent and toddlers to a polling station.”

The historic hall also houses a rare Victorian library of 5,000 books gifted to Edzell.

It features one of the country’s few remaining Cotgreave indicators – one a common feature of early lending libraries.

EVIS hope the demand for hall space and the building’s proud heritage will secure its survival for future generations.

A sub-group has been working with Indigo Consultants Ltd to produce a feasibility study on future uses.

“We want people to help us understand what the local community would like the Inglis Memorial Hall to offer,” the group added.

“The survey aims to find out the many uses the hall has had in the past and what would appeal to the community now.

“Last year events such as the gala ceilidh, bingo night and flower show were all very well attended.

“They showed off what the community can do.

“It takes just five minutes to fill in the survey.”

There have been around 180 responses so far.

It can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IMHCommunity

Paper copies are available from the Tweedie shop, Rhona’s hairdresser or Edzell Health Centre.

“The deadline is Monday February 19,” said the group.

“We really want people to take this exciting opportunity to help shape the future of the hall

“We also plan a public event fairly soon for the consultants to meet the community on a face-to-face basis.”