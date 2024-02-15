Clock ticking for ideas to secure future of 125-year-old Edzell hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Clock ticking for ideas to secure future of 125-year-old Edzell hall

An online survey is running in the hope of a community-led takeover of historic Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell.

By Graham Brown
A survey on the future of Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is about to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A survey on the future of Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is about to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus villagers have just a few days to submit their support for a plan to keep a 125-year-old hall at the heart of the community.

Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is one of four buildings Angus Council hopes to keep open with community support.

Museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir, as well as Arbroath Community Centre, were handed back to the authority last year by leisure trust Angus Alive.

Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell.
The main hall in Inglis Memorial Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Inglis Hall campaign has been taken up by Edzell Village Improvement Society (EVIS).

It is now working with consultants on a possible plan for the future.

And locals have been asked to put forward their views in a survey which has only a few days left to run.

Busy hall

“The Inglis Memorial Hall is a much-loved, beautiful building in Edzell,” said EVIS.

“It has been used for over a hundred years by the community for everything from parent and toddlers to a polling station.”

The historic hall also houses a rare Victorian library of 5,000 books gifted to Edzell.

Edzell Hall library.
Inglis Memorial Hall contains a 5,000-book Victorian library gifted to the village. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It features one of the country’s few remaining Cotgreave indicators – one a common feature of early lending libraries.

EVIS hope the demand for hall space and the building’s proud heritage will secure its survival for future generations.

A sub-group has been working with Indigo Consultants Ltd to produce a feasibility study on future uses.

Inglis Memorial Hall
The remarkable Victorian library within Inglis Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We want people to help us understand what the local community would like the Inglis Memorial Hall to offer,” the group added.

“The survey aims to find out the many uses the hall has had in the past and what would appeal to the community now.

“Last year events such as the gala ceilidh, bingo night and flower show were all very well attended.

Inglis Memorial Hall campaign.
Original features of the 125-year-old hall remain intact. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“They showed off what the community can do.

“It takes just five minutes to fill in the survey.”

There have been around 180 responses so far.

It can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IMHCommunity

Paper copies are available from the Tweedie shop, Rhona’s hairdresser or Edzell Health Centre.

“The deadline is Monday February 19,” said the group.

“We really want people to take this exciting opportunity to help shape the future of the hall

“We also plan a public event fairly soon for the consultants to meet the community on a face-to-face basis.”

