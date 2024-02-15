Urgent £1.4m restoration work to start at RRS Discovery in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent £1.4m restoration work to start at RRS Discovery in Dundee

The work will restore the Discovery's ageing wooden structure which is beginning to decay.

By Laura Devlin
The RRS Discovery was built in Dundee in 1901. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The RRS Discovery was built in Dundee in 1901. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Urgent conservation work totalling more than £1m is set to begin on the RRS Discovery.

Dundee Heritage Trust has secured £1.4 million from the National Heritage Memorial Fund for a programme of major refurbishment they say will save the 123-year-old ship.

The work will aim to restore the Discovery’s ageing wooden structure which is beginning to decay – with priority given to the deck and supporting stern.

And when the conservation programme begins this month, the internal hull, bow and propeller shaft – including decay in the stern timbers – will all be looked at.

Timber salvaged from the SS Pegu, a steamship torpedoed by a German U-boat in 1917, will be used for the deck.

Work to the portside bulwarks will be addressed in a later phase.

It’s estimated the refurbishment will continue throughout 2024 and into next year. The Discovery will be open as usual during the works.

The Discovery Point is now a major tourist attraction. Image: DC Thomson.

Refurb works a third of original cost

The RRS Discovery was built in Dundee in 1901 and was the first purpose-built scientific research vessel for the polar regions.

It cost £34,050 to build, plus another £10,322 to be fitted with engines and machinery, and more than £6,000 for other equipment and fittings.

The total cost was £51,000 – the equivalent of £4.1m in today’s money.

Its first use was for what became known as the Discovery Expedition (1901-1904) during which the ship spent two years locked in the ice.

During this expedition, 48 officers, scientists and crew were on board.

The Discovery returned to Dundee in 1986.

The Happy Mariner transport ship at sea with the RRS Discovery on-board as it returns to Dundee in April 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage and exhibitions director at Dundee Heritage Trust said: “These funds from the National Heritage Memorial Fund are crucial in efforts to save the ship for future generations.

“The ability to bring forward these urgent works will be pivotal in securing the ship’s future, while we work on plans for further conservation works in the coming years.

“We can’t thank National Heritage Memorial Fund enough for this critical funding.”

