Naked Coronation Street actress caused havoc in Montrose pub

A former Coronation Street and horror movie star has admitted a naked drunken rampage in a Montrose bar-restaurant.

Imogen Boorman, who starred in the TV soap in the 90s and is known for portraying Tiffany in 80s horror flick Hellbound: Hellraiser II, terrorised staff and customers at The Picture House in Montrose.

Boorman arrived on the evening of May 1 last year but soon ended up naked on the bar, spraying draught juice and drinking from the beer taps.

The mother-of-three also sexually assaulted a customer and lashed out at police when they tried to re-dress her.

The 52-year-old, of High Street, Montrose, admitted seven charges and will be sentenced in April.

She is now on the Sex Offenders Register.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said Boorman entered the bar at 10pm and “simply smiled” when asked for her order.

The bar supervisor repeatedly asked if he could help her but got no response.

He left to seek help and Boorman entered the staff area.

She picked up a bottle of whisky and began drinking from it, then proceeded to remove more items.

Behind the bar, Boorman began to spit out alcohol and spill it over the pub floor.

Despite a customer trying to stop her, she continued drinking from the bar display and struck the customer on the face four times when he tried to intervene.

‘Completely naked’

Mr Hamilton continued: “The accused then removed all of her clothing, leaving her completely naked.”

He explained Boorman picked up a bottle of whisky and began rubbing herself in a sexual manner.

Still nude, she lay on the bar and began drinking straight from the draught beer taps.

While on the bar, she took the hands of the man she had hit and placed them on her naked breasts.

He was eventually able to pull them away.

Lying down on the bar, she began rubbing the man’s groin, over his clothing, with her feet and then grabbed a draught juice gun and used it to spray him in the face.

Boorman then left the bar area and went to the pub’s dining section.

There, she sexually assaulted the same man by dropping to her knees and trying to pull down his trousers “in a sexual manner.”

Police arrive at Montrose bar

Four police officers arrived and given Boorman’s state of undress, two female officers approached and attempted to clothe her.

Drunken Boorman resisted their help and lashed out her arms at them violently.

After she arrived at West Bell Street HQ in Dundee, she assaulted one of the constables and grabbed her arm, causing scratching and reddening.

Mr Hamilton said the booze Boorman spilled, spat or drank tallied up to £321.86.

She admitted stealing alcohol from the Hume Street bar, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and public indecency.

She also pled guilty to charges of assaulting and sexually assaulting the customer and resisting police and assaulting a PC.

Complex PTSD

Solicitor Nick Markowski told the court his client is already “doing well” on a community payback order and has not had a drink for ” a number of months”.

He said she has a “working diagnosis of complex PTSD” and is engaging with a rehabilitation service and women’s criminal justice group, the Glen Isla Project.

“She’s extremely embarrassed and remorseful,” he said.

Mr Markowski said his client conceded there was a significant sexual element to her offending and was aware she would be made subject to registration requirements.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing to April 2 for reports.

She said: “I can see you hung your head as that narrative was being read out.

“No doubt it tortures you to have to appear and listen to what was your behaviour back then.

“I’m very delighted to hear from your solicitor that you have made significant progress in addressing the alcohol issue that was no doubt behind these extraordinary, bizarre events.”

Career and drink-fuelled woes

Boorman, originally from Kent, starred in a number of big and small screen roles.

Along with 1988 cult hit Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Boorman starred as Vanessa in Coronation Street in the 1990s.

She also appeared in a number of British TV series, including Casualty, Lovejoy and The Good Guys.

At Tain Sheriff Court in 2009, Boorman admitted being in charge of a child and wilfully exposing them in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury while she was intoxicated with alcohol or drugs after being found in pouring rain with a youngster who was in fancy dress.

Boorman was back in the dock after she struggled with staff at a Highland petrol station after they removed the ignition keys from her camper van, fearing she was drunk.

She had two children in the camper van when she drove onto the forecourt of Ken’s Garage in Kildary.

