Arbroath residents face 77 weeks of roadworks during £14m Place for Everyone project

Arbroath residents have been warned they face 77 WEEKS of roadworks while a £14 million active travel corridor is created.

Signs have gone up ahead of the diggers moving in for the project to re-shape the A92 running through the town.

Sustrans and Angus Council are combining in the scheme to make the stretch more pedestrian and cycle friendly.

They also hope it will bridge the divide the dual carriageway creates through the heart of Arbroath.

The project will reduce Burnside Drive to a single lane in each direction.

But it has been at the centre of controversy since charity Sustrans announced a £9m windfall for the town in 2019.

It is also footing the bill for more than £1m of extra costs after the price tag rose last year.

Angus Council is contributing £4m to the scheme.

Start delayed

A January start for A Place for Everyone was delayed due to contractual hold-ups.

But signs erected along the route now confirm it will begin on April 2.

The first phase will involve the closure of one lane on each side of the dual carriageway between Gayfield and the marina roundabout.

It is scheduled to last until August.

Locals have received information on other key phases.

Those include:

A92 Burnside Drive north and southbound land two closure. April 2024 – June 2024

Widening of the current carriageway by realigning the current lane two kerb line further into the current central reserve.

Guthrie Port roundabout inner lane closure. May 2024 – July 2024

Guthrie Port roundabout to be reconstructed to suit new road layout.

Existing roundabout to be removed and a temporary road surface laid to allow future phased construction.