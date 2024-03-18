Arbroath residents face 77 weeks of roadworks during £14m Place for Everyone project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath residents face 77 weeks of roadworks during £14m Place for Everyone project

Signs have gone up ahead of work starting on the Arbroath town centre active travel scheme.

By Graham Brown
How the new scheme will look passing Gayfield Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
How the new scheme will look passing Gayfield Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

Arbroath residents have been warned they face 77 WEEKS of roadworks while a £14 million active travel corridor is created.

Signs have gone up ahead of the diggers moving in for the project to re-shape the A92 running through the town.

Sustrans and Angus Council are combining in the scheme to make the stretch more pedestrian and cycle friendly.

They also hope it will bridge the divide the dual carriageway creates through the heart of Arbroath.

The project will reduce Burnside Drive to a single lane in each direction.

Signs have gone up signalling the start of roadworks. Image: Supplied

But it has been at the centre of controversy since charity Sustrans announced a £9m windfall for the town in 2019.

It is also footing the bill for more than £1m of extra costs after the price tag rose last year.

Angus Council is contributing £4m to the scheme.

Start delayed

A January start for A Place for Everyone was delayed due to contractual hold-ups.

But signs erected along the route now confirm it will begin on April 2.

Arbroath Place for Everyone Guthrie Port roundabout.
Guthrie Port roundabout will be redesigned as part of the scheme. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

The first phase will involve the closure of one lane on each side of the dual carriageway between Gayfield and the marina roundabout.

It is scheduled to last until August.

Locals have received information on other key phases.

Those include:

A92 Burnside Drive north and southbound land two closure. April 2024 – June 2024

Widening of the current carriageway by realigning the current lane two kerb line further into the current central reserve.

Guthrie Port roundabout inner lane closure. May 2024 – July 2024

Guthrie Port roundabout to be reconstructed to suit new road layout.

Existing roundabout to be removed and a temporary road surface laid to allow future phased construction.

 

