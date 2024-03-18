Humza Yousaf reacts to Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart’s criticism of ‘Tory-free’ Scotland slogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf reacts to Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart’s criticism of ‘Tory-free’ Scotland slogan

The SNP leader said veteran nationalist Mr Wishart had used similar language before himself.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf has defended his calls to make Scotland “Tory-free” at the next election after the slogan was criticised by Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart.

Veteran nationalist Mr Wishart disowned the first minister’s rallying cry on Sunday, insisting he will have “nothing to do” with it.

But speaking in Aberdeen, the SNP leader said his party’s longest-serving MP had used similar language before himself.

He told journalists today: “I love Pete, and of course he has used that phrase before himself.”

Mr Yousaf amplified the slogan during an SNP event in Perth on Saturday as he ramped up his party’s election campaign.

The Scottish Tories, who hold six seats in Scotland, have criticised the SNP leader’s remarks and accused him of “ugly rhetoric”.

The first minister said: “I make no apologies whatsoever for saying to people that there is a historic opportunity for Scotland to ensure that we don’t have a single Tory MP come the next general election.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“They deserve nothing less than getting booted out of office given the misery that Tory MPs have heaped upon households in Scotland.”

The Tories are the main challengers in Mr Wishart’s Perthshire patch and came just 21 votes from unseating him in 2017.

The SNP MP said on Sunday: “Much as I will be doing everything possible to ensure that the Tories are kept out of Perth and Kinross-shire I won’t be using this ‘Tory free’ rhetoric as part of my campaign.”

He told The Courier he would run a campaign with a “respectful, inclusive agenda”, insisting voters who back the Tories “deserve to be represented and be respected”.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser accused Mr Wishart of hypocrisy.

He said: “I’m not sure Pete will love Humza for pointing out that he speaks with a forked tongue on this issue.”

Mr Yousaf has tried to paint the next election as a straight battle between the SNP and Conservatives in most seats.

That is the case in much of the north-east. But across the central belt, the SNP faces a strong challenged from a resurgent Labour Party.

