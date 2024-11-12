Paul Hegarty signed a blank contract for Jim McLean – then wrote himself into the record books as Dundee United’s greatest captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hegarty signed a blank contract for Jim McLean – then wrote himself into the record books as Dundee United’s greatest captain

Paul Hegarty signed for Dundee United on November 12 1974 on wages of £45 a week - it was the start of his journey to legendary status at Tannadice. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Paul Hegarty leads out his United team out the tunnel in 1979.
Paul Hegarty leads out his United team in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Paul Hegarty gave up his career in insurance for full-time football when he signed a blank contract with Dundee United 50 years ago.

Hegarty was a striker with part-time Hamilton Accies when he put pen to paper after meeting United manager Jim McLean in a motorway café at Harthill Services.

It was the beginning of a trophy-laden 16-year United career.

Hegarty grew up in Edinburgh with his parents Jimmy and Betty, older sister Colette and big brother Kevin, who turned professional with Falkirk in 1967.

He played midfield for St Anthony’s when they swept the boards and won every competition at secondary school level from 1967 to 1969.

Hegarty was the smallest player in the team.

Success came early in life for Hegarty

In his 1987 memoir, Hegarty said any success he achieved in the game was partly down to England midfielder Alan Ball, who was his hero growing up.

“Make no mistake, it was a great team and I was proud to be in it, but I was so small.

“Then I saw Alan Ball play in a game on television.

“Though he wasn’t as small as me, he was, like me, outreached by several inches by the players around him, in his own team as well as the opposition.

“Even at that age I had firm beliefs.

“One of them was that, no matter how small you were, if you worked hard and refused to accept lack of height as a handicap, you could make it in the game.”

Paul Hegarty and his brother Kevin in 1970, wearing football tops and smiling
Paul Hegarty and his brother Kevin in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Hegarty started to stretch from the age of 16.

He started his senior career with Hamilton Accies in 1972 after being signed by Celtic’s legendary Lisbon Lions goalkeeper Ronnie Simpson.

His part-time wages were £8 a week plus £10 a point.

His earnings were supplemented by a £12-a-week job at Scottish Widows.

Hegarty had complete trust in Jim McLean

He scored 30 goals in 99 games in the Second Division.

Hegarty also met his wife-to-be Linda at a disco in Hamilton.

The teenager also attracted the attention of Aberdeen, Airdrie, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hull City, Leeds United, Southend and Sunderland.

Dundee United came in with a bid of £40,000 in November 1974.

Hegarty recalled meeting McLean at Harthill Services in his memoir.

A headshot of a smiling Paul Hegarty after signing for Dundee United in 1974.
Paul Hegarty after signing for Dundee United in 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

“When I signed for Dundee United in November 1974, I did so on a blank contract.

“Why? Because I had, from the moment I first met him, complete trust in the honesty of the man who signed me, Jim McLean.

“The talks didn’t take long.

“My manager-to-be said he wanted me to join him at Tannadice, that he was prepared to pay what Hamilton Accies wanted by way of a fee.

“He then advised me of the terms he was offering and told me to go and chat about it with my brother.”

Kevin told him: “He’s straight. Give it a bash.”

He did.

Hegarty signed the blank sheet of paper and shook hands with McLean.

Both wearing suits, Jim McLean watches Hegarty sign on the dotted line on November 12 1974.
Jim McLean watches Hegarty sign on the dotted line on November 12 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

“One month later I was handed my first contract,” said Hegarty in 1987.

“Every single thing that had been agreed verbally was down in black and white.

“The feelings of my brother and myself that we were dealing with a genuinely honest man were proved 100 per cent correct.”

Goodison Park game changed everything

Hegarty played up front alongside Andy Gray.

He played 19 games and scored four goals in his first season at Tannadice.

Gray moved to Aston Villa for £110,000 and Hegarty scored 11 goals in 43 games the following season but lacked the pace required for the Premier League.

He was converted to centre back for a friendly against Everton at Goodison Park in October 1976 and given the job of marking England striker Bob Latchford.

Hegarty shackled Latchford and United kept a clean sheet.

Two youngsters pose for pic beside Hegarty on the Tannadice pitch as he receives two shields for being Dundee United Travel Club's player of the month in September 1977.
Dundee United Travel Club’s player of the month in September 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are many managers who would have been so annoyed at me not making it in the position that they would have quit on me,” said Hegarty in 1987.

“He probed and worked to find if there was something else.

“He persevered and I am eternally grateful to him for that.”

Hegarty formed a formidable defensive partnership with David Narey from 1977 which provided the cornerstone for the club’s successes.

The pair roomed together and had an understanding bordering on the telepathic.

A kneeling Hegarty holds an album as he shows off his record collection at home in October 1978.
Hegarty showing off his record collection at home in October 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Hegarty was appointed captain in 1978.

He lifted the club’s first major trophy in December 1979 following a 3-0 win against Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in the League Cup replay at Dens Park.

It became a happy hunting ground for United over the years.

Winning silverware became commonplace

United met Dundee looking to retain the trophy in 1980.

The game was played at Dens after a coin toss rather than going to Hampden.

Home advantage didn’t matter, though, as United ran out 3-0 winners in front of 24,466 fans thanks to a Davie Dodds goal and a double from Paul Sturrock.

Paul Hegarty and Dundee FC captain Bobby Glennie shake hands as they meet up in a Dundee street before the match.
Paul Hegarty and Dundee captain Bobby Glennie meeting up before the match. Image: DC Thomson.

Hegarty didn’t go up to accept the trophy.

He decided goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine should be given the honour.

McAlpine was the club’s longest-serving player.

It was a fine gesture and a true measure of the man.

Hegarty on his team-mates' shoulders with the League Cup on the pitch at Dens Park in 1980.
Hegarty with the League Cup on the pitch at Dens Park in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

McLean’s team would go on to win the Premier League title at Dens in 1983.

United started in spectacular fashion.

Goals from Ralph Milne and Eamonn Bannon sent the United fans wild.

Dundee pulled one back to ensure a tense finale.

The final whistle signalled universal joy in the near-30,000 crowd.

A sea of tangerine celebrated the greatest moment in the club’s history.

Hegarty was Scotland captain in 1983

United not only conquered Scotland but regularly went toe to toe with the best Europe could offer and were left standing, more often than not, victorious.

United reached the 1984 European Cup semi-final and the Uefa Cup final in 1987 having beaten Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach along the way.

Sitting on the couch are Hegarty and wife Linda with Mark, baby Christopher and Paul in 1984.
Hegarty and wife Linda with Mark, Christopher and Paul in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Hegarty won eight Scotland caps which included marking Diego Maradona in 1979 and being made captain in his final appearance against Northern Ireland in 1983.

Hegarty was granted a testimonial against Gothenburg in November 1989, before signing for St Johnstone in January 1990 after finding his game time limited.

He was 35 and played 707 games and scored 82 goals for United.

Paul Hegarty clears the ball in a Dundee derby in March 1988, as the Dundee United goalie and Dundee FC striker Tommy Coyne look on in the six-yard box
Paul Hegarty clears the ball in a Dundee derby in March 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Hegarty’s first management job came at Forfar Athletic following a brief spell in Perth, but he was sacked after the Angus club suffered relegation in 1992.

He was part of the backroom team when United won the Scottish Cup in 1994.

Hegarty continued in various coaching positions at a number of clubs, including taking charge of United in 2002 and more recently Montrose before leaving in 2016.

He is now a club ambassador at Tannadice.

What was his greatest moment for United?

Among all his achievements as a player, one stands out above all others.

Winning the Premier League in 1983 was a watershed moment.

Hegarty chatting to supporters while signing copies of his book in 1987.
Hegarty chatting to supporters while signing copies of his book in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

“That is the real mark of a club’s ability,” said Hegarty in 1987.

“To play throughout a season in all sorts of weather, on all sorts of pitches, home and away, and emerge at the end with most points.

“As I accepted the league championship trophy and held it high in the air to an explosion of sound, I had a quiet moment of thought to myself that all the hard work, all the training, all the effort had really been worth it.”

