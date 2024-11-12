Angus Planning Ahead: Guthrie glamping pods approved and Montrose industrial units bid

Four glamping pods are to be sited on an Angus hillside with stunning views of the local countryside.

The pods at Hilton of Guthrie will each have their own sauna.

Guthrie Hill Retreats could bring £350k to the Angus economy annually.

They will be set into the hillside with a commanding outlook over the Lunan valley.

The site is around a mile north of the hamlet of Guthrie. Brechin, Forfar and Arbroath are all within a 10-mile radius.

Rory Dowell’s application was approved under delegated powers.

“This site is intended to be amongst the best available in the area,” he said.

Montrose industrial units

Seven new industrial units are planned for a site in Montrose.

They would be built on vacant land on the corner of Brent Avenue on Forties Road industrial estate.

The site covers around 1,800 sq m.

Each unit would be 55 sq m in area, with a 3.6 m high electric roller shutter door. The development will have 14 parking spaces.

Montrose-based Fraser Commercial Group is behind the proposal, which will be considered in due course.

Carmyllie crematorium appeal rejected

A farmer is considering his next step after planning review councillors dismissed his appeal for a new crematorium.

The greenfield site is beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road, just north of Carmyllie Hall.

Planning officials rejected the Myreside Farms bid earlier this year under delegated powers.

Angus development management review committee upheld the ruling after a site visit.

Members raised road safety concerns as well as highlighting a lack of active travel and public transport.

Monikie cattery bid pulled

Plans for a cattery in the garden of a Monikie house have been withdrawn.

Michelle Scott lodged the application for the facility in a wooden building at Shielmaron, Craigton.

Plans showed a five-pen cattery with exercise room in a wooden building with a footprint of nearly 30 sq m.

The scheme included changing a summerhouse into a reception/office for the cattery.

Montrose hotel flats

Plans for five flats on disused ground behind a popular Montrose hotel have been blocked.

Noise fears led to the delegated refusal of the Park Hotel proposals for the Mill Street site.

Officials said they were concerned residents would be disturbed by morning deliveries and late night functions in the hotel.

Architects included noise mitigation measures in the scheme.

They said the design of the flats had been inspired by the ‘gable endie’ architecture of historic Montrose.

