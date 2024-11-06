Glamping pods with saunas set to sizzle on rural Angus site after planning go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glamping pods with saunas set to sizzle on rural Angus site after planning go-ahead

Four glamping pods at Hilton of Guthrie will enjoy spectacular views across the Angus countryside.

By Graham Brown
How the Guthrie Hill Retreats glamping pods will look. Image: Glampitect
How the Guthrie Hill Retreats glamping pods will look. Image: Glampitect

Glamping pods with saunas and stunning views have won planning approval on a site in the heart of rural Angus.

The four pods will be set on a hillside at Hilton of Guthrie, between Forfar and Montrose.

And the businessman behind Guthrie Hill Retreats hopes they will inject almost £350,000-a-year into the local economy.

High-end glamping pods

Rory Dowell’s planning application received the green light from Angus Council planning officers under delegated powers.

He says the “high-end pods” will welcome visitors to the county all year round.

Guthrie glamping pods.
The stunning vista the glamping pods will enjoy. Image: Glampitect

The south-facing site is around a mile north of the village of Guthrie.

Brechin, Forfar and Arbroath are all within a 10-mile radius and the location has commanding views over the Lunan valley.

Each of the pods will have its own sauna.

A new track off the road leading north from Guthrie will be created to access the site.

“The concept of luxury glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK,” said the application.

Glamping pods approved for Angus site.
The glamping pods and saunas will be set into the hillside at Hilton of Guthrie. Image: Glampitect

“This site is intended to be amongst the best available in the area and provide an exciting new alternative, offering guests a secluded retreat in nature.”

There will be six parking spaces, with two EV charging points. E-bike hire will also be available to visitors.

Planners say site can take small-scale scheme

Council planning officials said it was an acceptable location for such a development.

“The pods are relatively small in scale, as they are around 3.4m above ground level,” said the handling report.

“The pods would be located off the summit of the hill on which they would be situated and would not be viewed as skyline development.

“Given the relatively small scale nature of the proposal, it is considered the site can accommodate the development without any significant adverse impacts on the character of the local landscape.”

Conditions requiring a landscaping scheme and limiting the development to four pods which can only be used as holiday accommodation were attached to the planning approval.

