Glamping pods with saunas set to sizzle on rural Angus site after planning go-ahead

Glamping pods with saunas and stunning views have won planning approval on a site in the heart of rural Angus.

The four pods will be set on a hillside at Hilton of Guthrie, between Forfar and Montrose.

And the businessman behind Guthrie Hill Retreats hopes they will inject almost £350,000-a-year into the local economy.

High-end glamping pods

Rory Dowell’s planning application received the green light from Angus Council planning officers under delegated powers.

He says the “high-end pods” will welcome visitors to the county all year round.

The south-facing site is around a mile north of the village of Guthrie.

Brechin, Forfar and Arbroath are all within a 10-mile radius and the location has commanding views over the Lunan valley.

Each of the pods will have its own sauna.

A new track off the road leading north from Guthrie will be created to access the site.

“The concept of luxury glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK,” said the application.

“This site is intended to be amongst the best available in the area and provide an exciting new alternative, offering guests a secluded retreat in nature.”

There will be six parking spaces, with two EV charging points. E-bike hire will also be available to visitors.

Planners say site can take small-scale scheme

Council planning officials said it was an acceptable location for such a development.

“The pods are relatively small in scale, as they are around 3.4m above ground level,” said the handling report.

“The pods would be located off the summit of the hill on which they would be situated and would not be viewed as skyline development.

“Given the relatively small scale nature of the proposal, it is considered the site can accommodate the development without any significant adverse impacts on the character of the local landscape.”

Conditions requiring a landscaping scheme and limiting the development to four pods which can only be used as holiday accommodation were attached to the planning approval.