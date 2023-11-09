Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project

The application by Persimmon North Scotland for Greenlaw Park will take the total number of houses at Pitskelly to 241.

By Graham Brown
Greenlaw Park sits on the west side of Carnoustie. Image: Google
Greenlaw Park sits on the west side of Carnoustie. Image: Google

Plans for 46 homes in the second phase of a development on the west side of Carnoustie have come forward.

Persimmon North Scotland is behind the application for the Pitskelly Road site.

It is already building almost 200 new houses there.

Greenlaw Park is a residential and business park development with local firm DJ Laing.

The new properties will be built under the home builder’s premium Charles Church brand.

Persimmon say the homes have been specifically designed to meet the needs of the local housing market.

It would see the site as a whole have a variety of properties ranging from one to six bedrooms.

Work started in 2021

The first phase of development – already well underway – is for 195 homes.

Work on the £35 million-plus housing project began in 2021.

The revised phase two application involves another 46 houses.

An additional 12 homes will be transferred to a local housing association, adding to the 49 homes already handed over to help local people in housing need.

The Greenlaw Park proposals will come with options for solar panels and electric car charging points.

Prices for new homes there range from £179,000 to £324,000.

Persimmon say the latest application is a response to Angus Council feedback asking to keep the overall Greenlaw Park development below 250 homes.

Persimmon Homes Carnoustie development.
The Dryden-style Charles Church home will be one of those on offer. Image: Persimmon North Scotland

James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director, said: “Our exciting new proposals for Greenlaw Park would place variety at the heart of our Pitskelly Road site and help make Carnoustie an even more attractive place to live.

“Our new Charles Church homes will mean there’s something for everyone – from first-time buyers taking their first step onto the housing ladder, to growing families looking for more space.

“If approved, we’ll continue to work closely with Angus Council and local residents to ensure our investment delivers a successful and sustainable new community in Carnoustie.”

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

