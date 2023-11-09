Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project

Plans for 46 homes in the second phase of a development on the west side of Carnoustie have come forward.

Persimmon North Scotland is behind the application for the Pitskelly Road site.

It is already building almost 200 new houses there.

Greenlaw Park is a residential and business park development with local firm DJ Laing.

The new properties will be built under the home builder’s premium Charles Church brand.

Persimmon say the homes have been specifically designed to meet the needs of the local housing market.

It would see the site as a whole have a variety of properties ranging from one to six bedrooms.

Work started in 2021

The first phase of development – already well underway – is for 195 homes.

Work on the £35 million-plus housing project began in 2021.

The revised phase two application involves another 46 houses.

An additional 12 homes will be transferred to a local housing association, adding to the 49 homes already handed over to help local people in housing need.

The Greenlaw Park proposals will come with options for solar panels and electric car charging points.

Prices for new homes there range from £179,000 to £324,000.

Persimmon say the latest application is a response to Angus Council feedback asking to keep the overall Greenlaw Park development below 250 homes.

James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director, said: “Our exciting new proposals for Greenlaw Park would place variety at the heart of our Pitskelly Road site and help make Carnoustie an even more attractive place to live.

“Our new Charles Church homes will mean there’s something for everyone – from first-time buyers taking their first step onto the housing ladder, to growing families looking for more space.

“If approved, we’ll continue to work closely with Angus Council and local residents to ensure our investment delivers a successful and sustainable new community in Carnoustie.”

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.