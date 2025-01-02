What’s it like to be a Dundee fan playing for the Dark Blues in a derby?

Fin Robertson has experienced plenty of derbies at Dens Park.

They have been though from the vantage point of the stands rather than on the park.

He’s hoping today will be the day he gets the taste of what it means to be a Dundee player in a Dundee derby on Dundee’s home pitch.

Having played in 11 of the last 12 matches, Robertson has a good chance of breaking that duck.

And he aims to play his part in a performance that gets the home crowd off their seats.

Dens derby

“This will be the first derby at Dens Park for me, if I’m in the team,” he said.

“When you’re at home you’ve got to use the advantage with the fans and the crowd.

“It should be a good spectacle. We need to feed off them. Start the game well and take it from there.

“I’ve seen a few wins from the stands when I was a fan.

“You can’t really match that feeling in football.

“You can beat other teams but when you beat your rivals it’s totally different.

“Hopefully I can be part of a winning team now.”

Derby at 17

Robertson has played in a derby, starting in midfield as a 17-year-old in a Championship draw at Tannadice.

“I think I’ve only played in one derby when I was 17. That was at Tannadice. We drew that game 1-1, Graham Dorrans scored the equaliser,” he recalls.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable. It’s great for the city.

“That was brilliant. It was all that I’ve ever dreamed of as a young boy, playing in a Dundee derby.

“A lot of my pals are actually United fans. They were giving me pelters from the Shed!

“That comes with it. Hopefully if we score I can give them a little celebration!”

Craig Wighton

That was Robertson’s top memory as a player in a Dundee derby.

But what about as a fan?

“Probably when we relegated them at Dens Park in 2016. That was probably my favourite!” Robertson added.

“I was in the stand for that. Me and my dad Stuart were up in the Bobby Cox.

“That’s probably my favourite derby memory.

“I was about 14, not much younger than Craig Wighton.

“I’ve known Craig since I was a young boy. And obviously he scored the winner. That was quite unbelievable and I was there to see it.

“He’s a local legend for that and it was definitely a good day.”