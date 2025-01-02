Perthshire Planning Ahead: 7-flat Perth Airbnb dispute and city Wetherspoon plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 7-flat Perth Airbnb dispute and city Wetherspoon plan

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Ben MacDonald & Andrew Robson
Perthshire Apartments at South St John's Place. Image: Google Street View
The owner of seven holiday lets in Perth city centre is seeking retrospective planning permission after a “misunderstanding”.

Ross Skea has applied for short-term use of the flats in a former office building in South St John’s Place.

The current owner purchased the properties in December 2022.

Since then, dozens of holidaymakers have stayed at St Johns Apartments via Booking.com and Airbnb.

The planning application claims: “There was a misunderstanding of the requirements.

“The block was bought as a single purchase to form an aparthotel.

“Aparthotel sits outside the short-term property licencing rules but it has now come to light that a change of use should have been applied.”

St John's Apartments in Perth city centre
Inside one of the St John’s Apartments. Image: Booking.com

The apartments, which start at £149 per night, have several reviews on Booking.com, with an average score of 7.3.

One review said: “It was spacious and modern.

“It was spotless and I’ve never seen such huge beds, they were also super comfortable.

“The location was perfect, right in the middle of the city centre.”

Members of the public have until January 19 to comment on the application.

Perth city centre Wetherspoon plan

JD Wetherspoon wants to spruce up its premises in Perth city centre.

The pub chain has applied for listed building consent to improve the Capital Asset on Tay Street.

The planning application says “comprehensive” internal refurbishments include “updated decor and new flooring throughout key customer areas, enhancing the overall aesthetic and comfort.”

The Capital Asset Wetherspoon pub on Tay Street in Perth. Image: Google

There would also be a new over-bar glass rack, kitchen ventilation improvements and garage repairs.

A supporting statement said: “These enhancements are designed to optimise the operational efficiency and customer experience while respecting the listed status of the building.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

Hiking group slams 30m phone mast in wild countryside

Plans to install a 30-metre-high phone mast in a remote part of Perthshire have been accepted by the council, despite complaints from local groups.

The mast would be positioned near the Allt Shallainn power station, between Dalnaspidal and Kinloch Rannoch.

There were three objections, including from John Muir Trust and North East Mountain Trust (NEMT).

The isolated location of the mast. Image:y Perth and Kinross Council planning

George Allan, representing (NEMT), wrote: “It will provide negligible public benefit.

“While NEMT agrees that improving communication infrastructure is necessary in rural areas, this must be done so as to reflect real public needs and to limit detrimental impacts on the landscape and sensitive sites. The application does not meet this test.

“This area is known for wildlife, such as breeding Golden Eagles; a protected species.

“There is little infrastructure. The qualities of this area would be seriously compromised by the visual intrusion of a mast and base station

“There is no public road in the area.

“Hence, there is no justification for destroying an area of wild land.”

However, the council issued prior approval for the mast, six solar panels, gabion wall, equipment, access track and associated works.

Its decision report said: “All siting and appearance concerns are sufficiently mitigated.”

Controversial scheme to replace Dunkeld home gets go-ahead

Perth and Kinross Council has approved plans to replace a home in Dunkeld.

Phillip Langford will be able to demolish Cluny Cottage in Eastwood and erect a new house in its place.

There were four objections and two people in support.

Concern was raised about the felling of trees and visual impact of the replacement home.

An artist’s impression of the replacement home at Cluny Cottage. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates

Objector Sue Atkinson wrote: “If this development is given permission it opens the way to further destruction of valuable landscapes and habitats.”

But the council’s decision report said: “The contemporary design is considered attractive and of a high quality and will contribute positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.

“It has been demonstrated that the retention of cottage is not feasible, and its demolition and replacement is justified.”

Scotlandwell solar panels refusal for second time

Perth and Kinross has turned down a second attempt to establish solar panels on a home near Kinross.

Richard Allan applied to install three pairs of panels on the roof of a home in Leslie Road, Scotlandwell.

A previous application for 10 solar panels was turned down in December 2023.

The home in Leslie Road, Scotlandwell. Image: Google Street View

The council’s decision report said the latest proposal was “detrimental to the historic environment.”

However, it added: “There does appear to be scope to install solar panels elsewhere within the application site that would respect the historic environment.

“Given the size of the rear curtilage of the property, it may be possible to install ground-mounted solar panels (subject to planning permission).”

The decision comes almost two years after Julie Close and Richard Hughes were blocked from installing seven panels on their home on Scotlandwell’s Main Street.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications 

Perth holiday lets

City Wetherspoon revamp

Kinloch Rannoch mast

Dunkeld home replacement

Scotlandwell solar panels

