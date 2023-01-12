Council’s solar panel snub stops Kinross couple from cutting £600 monthly energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council’s solar panel snub stops Kinross couple from cutting £600 monthly energy bills

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 12 2023, 5.53am Updated: January 12 2023, 2.43pm
Julie Close and Richard Hughes who want to install solar panels on their home.
Julie Close and Richard Hughes have been thwarted in their bid to install seven solar panels on their home in Scotlandwell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council has stopped a Kinross couple from cutting their monthly energy bills.

Julie Close, 59, and Richard Hughes, 65, wanted to install seven solar panels on their home on Main Street in the village of Scotlandwell.

The recent increase in energy bills has been particularly tough for the couple because they live in a stone-built home dating back to the 1600s.

They are facing average monthly charges of £600 when the UK Government’s energy help scheme ends in April.

So they lodged a planning application for a solar scheme that would have reduced their electricity outlay by around £1,500 per year.

The couple are pondering whether to appeal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But council officers refused the proposal, citing “detrimental impact” on both the conservation area and setting of adjacent listed buildings.

As the couple ponder whether to appeal, they have issued a warning that the village could become a “rural ghetto” if the council doesn’t relax its conservation rules.

This story also highlights other measures they have taken to reduce energy consumption, including staying in a motorhome at the UK’s coldest place.

Cosiness comes at a cost

The village of Scotlandwell does not have a mains gas supply and in 2011 the property’s oil tank sprung a leak.

At this time the couple decided to move away from oil and go completely electric for heating and hot water.

They added night storage heaters, a zonal infra-red heating system, loft insulation, double glazing and insulated flooring.

Julie says the measures have helped make the house “cosy” but this comes at a cost.

Solar panels would deliver free electric in the summer

Under-floor insulation is not possible due to the lack of space beneath the house.

It has also been difficult to find companies prepared to fit external wall insulation due to the logistical challenges regarding parking and storage.

The couple have made a series of attempts to better insulate their home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

So a solar scheme is a viable option and would reduce their energy costs by 15%.

“The system would have paid for itself in seven years and at least we would be doing something to help reduce our carbon footprint,” said Julie, who has lived in the property for 30 years.

“It would mean that in the summertime electricity would be more or less free.”

‘Rural ghetto’ if rules remain

But council officers felt the proposal was contrary to the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997.

This pays “special regard” to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of a designated conservation area.

Julie says the law is “completely out of date and not fit for purpose”.

She added: “In today’s world, with the focus on energy efficiency, we thought we would be in with a chance of getting permission.

“Five years ago we wouldn’t be but now we thought we might be.

“The next door neighbour and person opposite us have listed buildings.

“We don’t, and if we can’t do anything they will be able to do absolutely nothing.

“So what happens when we all get to an age that we have to sell? Who is going to buy these properties?

“It’s just going to end up being a rural ghetto eventually.”

Elderly staying in one room only

Julie says she has spoken to elderly people who now spend their days only in one room to cut down on heating costs.

Julie says the elderly are being particularly hit by rising energy bills. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We have just hit pension age,” she said.

“If we were still working then the overall cost would be cheaper because we wouldn’t be in the house all day – assuming you don’t work from home.

“A lot of retired people are in older properties and have to heat the house all day.

“They will be freezing or just living in one room.

“It is frustrating when you are trying to do something about it.

“It is not even as though the council come back with anything hugely constructive. It’s just a ‘no’.”

Head to UK’s coldest place to cut down on heating costs

An irony with the couple’s predicament is that they head to Braemar – the coldest place in the UK – to save on heating costs.

“We have a motorhome and keep our overall cost down by going away one week a month,” Julie said.

“If we close the house down and drain the taps then it is cheaper for us to live in the motorhome hooked up in Braemar.

“We try to go away six days out of the month to keep the heating costs down.

“It is a double whammy – we enjoy being away in the van and it reduces our heating bill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms
Playwrights Tonderai Munyevu, Isaac Tomiczek and Maheni Arthur. Image: Nigel R Glasgow/Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio play explores black British relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Iona Smith received a Courier gold star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows Picture shows; Iona Smith. Auchterarder. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/12/2022
Perthshire teen Iona Smith awarded Gold Star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director's new…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; Buisness Teacher Rachel Scott at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Schools to close again next week as union confirms teacher strikes in Angus, Fife…
Some of the graffiti around Perth city centre. Image: Police Scotland
Graffiti in Perth city centre causes hundreds of pounds of damage
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks