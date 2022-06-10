‘Live your life to the fullest’: Dundee woman who lost her speech after stroke at 18 on coping with aphasia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Live your life to the fullest’: Dundee woman who lost her speech after stroke at 18 on coping with aphasia

By Dawn Donaghey
June 10 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 10 2022, 8.21am
Post Thumbnail

Jennifer Gall from Dundee was enjoying busy student life when she collapsed during a break from lectures at Abertay University.

The hours and days following the stroke are a blur for Jennifer, who was just 18.

When she woke up in Ninewells Hospital she was terrified to find she couldn’t communicate due to aphasia – a communication disability most commonly caused by stroke.

As new research from the Stroke Association reveals life without communication is a top fear for a third of those surveyed, Jennifer tells us how she learned to talk again.

And the advice she’d give to other stroke survivors.

Jennifer, who now works at The Circle in Dundee, tells how she regained her speech after a stroke.
Jennifer, who now works at The Circle in Dundee, tells how she regained her speech after a stroke.

Jennifer was six months into her business studies degree, in good health and enjoying going out with new friends when she suffered the stroke.

She’d had no symptoms beforehand so it was, she says, completely shocking and overwhelming.

‘Words wouldn’t come out’

She explains: “I had no speech for three weeks in hospital. It was terrifying, I knew what I wanted to say, but the words wouldn’t come out.

“It was like being locked inside my own body and there were times when I’d cry with frustration.

“I had weakness on my right hand and leg as well. It was scary.”

Jennifer with her partner Jonathan.
Jennifer with her partner Jonathan.

Months of physio, occupational therapy and speech therapy followed.

Jennifer, now 34, says: “I was transferred to Royal Victoria in Dundee to a special rehab unit there.

“I had speech and language therapy twice a day. The speech therapist used cards to help me start to speak.

Learning to live again

“I had to learn how to live again: How to use the kitchen, put food on a tray or in the oven, get hot water, all sorts of things you take for granted. I had to relearn it all.

“In my head I knew I could do those things but my body was telling me completely different.

“I was really tired processing everything. I was in there for three months and remained an outpatient after that,” says Jennifer, who now works for The Circle, Dundee.

Friends were a huge support to her during that time. Words started to come back and she was able to string them together.

And with amazing determination and courage, Jennifer returned to university.

“I was really anxious about socialising with friends and going back to university, but my friends stuck by me.

“Even though I had difficulties with my speech, they didn’t treat me any differently.

Cause of the stroke

“I joined a Stroke Association group. It was a great opportunity to practise my speech and to feel like I wasn’t alone with my challenges,” says Jennifer, who lives with her partner Jonathan Bruce.

Dundee stroke survivor Jennifer Gall on how she regained her speech.
Dundee stroke survivor Jennifer Gall on how she regained her speech.

“I was born prematurely with a hole in the heart. They think it caused the stroke, so I’ve had an operation on my heart to fix it. I’m thankful for that.”

She still has some challenges with one hand and has to go to hospital for yearly reviews, but her speech returned.

Live your life to the full

Jennifer hopes sharing her experience will bring hope to other stroke survivors.

“Live your life to the full. Try not to shy away from the challenges. If I can help one person by telling my story it would be wonderful,” she says.

“I would encourage everyone with aphasia to seek help. Find information, get advice and use the tools and services which charities like the Stroke Association provide, to help you with your recovery.”

  • For more information on stroke and aphasia click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]