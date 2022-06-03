‘I don’t take life for granted so much’: Mum-of-three lucky to be alive after suffering brain bleeds and a stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I don’t take life for granted so much’: Mum-of-three lucky to be alive after suffering brain bleeds and a stroke

By Charlotte Thomson
June 3 2022, 11.55am Updated: June 3 2022, 1.17pm
Natalie Hood says she's luck to be alive.

Mum-of-three Natalie Hood was at home folding washing and listening to the radio when, she says, she felt ‘like someone had hit her with a baseball bat over the head’.

The sudden severe headache persisted and Natalie was checked out by a doctor and advised to take paracetamol.

But the 43-year-old continued to feel unwell and struggled to get out of bed that weekend.

And within minutes of calling an out-of-hours doctor for advice, she was rushed to hospital by ambulance for a CT scan.

Natalie has been in hospital many times since falling ill with bleeding on the brain and a stroke.

That weekend in September 2019 was the beginning of a series of health battles for Natalie, who was born in Dundee and grew up in Montrose.

Including being given a one in eight chance of survival.

Here, the radio presenter shares her remarkable recovery story – and tells how it changed her.

‘It was a total shock’

The CT scan revealed Natalie had suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage. It was caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain, which can be fatal.

“Everything really moved quickly from then,” Natalie explains. “I felt sheer panic – it was a total shock.”

Natalie needed emergency surgery and was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where surgeons carried out a procedure to stem the bleeding.

Natalie Hood has her own radio show on community radio station shmu.

She spent time recovering in hospital. But just weeks after going home, she suffered a stroke while waiting to see a doctor and was only saved by the swift actions of a GP.

“I was only two weeks out of hospital and I just didn’t feel great.

“A doctor asked me to stand up and as soon as I stood my whole left-hand side had gone,” says Natalie.

“We didn’t think that I was going to make a comeback from that at all.”

Surgeons operating on a patient with a brain bleed.

The stroke left her with sixth nerve palsy, a disorder that affects eye movement and causes sight loss.

Natalie, who has three sons, had to attend regular hospital appointments for check-ups and take medication every few hours to help the blood flow more easily in her brain.

Alarms for medicine

Alarms had to be set to remind her throughout the day and to wake her up to take medicine during the night.

Then, in December 2019, an MRI scan picked up an aneurysm – a bulging blood vessel – on the left-hand side of her brain.

Natalie as a young girl.

It was a serious condition which could lead to a fatal stroke if it ruptured.

Rushed to the same hospital in Edinburgh again for further surgery, Natalie this time had stents fitted in her brain.

‘Lucky to be alive’

“There was a one in eight chance of surviving. So I can’t tell you how lucky I’ve been and how much it’s changed my life,” she says.

Natalie was given the all-clear a few weeks ago, though still suffers migraines.

“Sometimes I really think to myself I need to get over this now,” she says. “But it’s such a huge thing to have happened.

Natalie completed the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in May.

While shielding during the pandemic she was supported by friends at Station House Media Unit (shmu). She completed a journalism course and gained a radio qualification through the charity.

Natalie, who now lives in Aberdeen, is determined to make as much as she can of the future after surviving the life-threatening conditions.

Looking to the future

She is studying photography and sound engineering at college.

“You don’t take life for granted quite so much when something like this happens,” she says.

“It shows how quickly our lives can be over and we don’t give any thought. I think it made me change my goals and I think that’s OK now.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but do any of us?”

  • For more information on the signs of stroke and click here.

