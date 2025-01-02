Barry Robson lists the qualities he is convinced Raith Rovers will provide him in dugout return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson lists the qualities he is convinced Raith Rovers will provide him in dugout return

The sacked Aberdeen boss is delighted to be back in management at Stark's Park.

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson is convinced he will get patience and time to build something at Raith Rovers.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland midfielder is the Stark’s Park club’s third manager of the season, following Ian Murray’s sacking in August and Neill Collins’ departure just before Christmas.

But he is determined to look to the long-term as he seeks to realise his own and his new club’s ambitions.

“The one thing you will get from the board, the people I’ve met here – Andrew Barrowman, John Potter and the staff – is they all work hard,” he commented after this week’s appointment.

“They all want to do well and that was a big thing for me.

“Patience, time and good people, hard-working people, that’s what attracted me to the club.

“I just wanted to be at a club with patience and with someone who wants to build.

Robson aims to get Fifers ‘up the league’

“And to enjoy being on the training ground and trying to make the team a team that can go and try and drive itself up the league.”

Raith pushed hard for the Championship title last season. But they fell away in the home straight in their race with Dundee United.

After the subsequent Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County, Rovers were expected to put in another strong bid to reach the top-flight.

However, eight points adrift of Partick Thistle in fourth, they have plenty of work to do to give themselves a shot at promotion this term via the play-offs.

Barry Robson in Raith Rovers training kit at Stark's Park.
Robson says he is looking forward to getting on to the training pitch. Image: SNS.

“I’m not looking too far into the future at the minute,” added Robson when asked about his ambitions.

“For me, it’s taking it day by day, assessing things and just trying to make us better.

“I think that’s the only way you can do it in football.

“Yes, we’ve got a long-term vision where we all want to be.

“But you can’t lose sight on that. You’ve got to look at this weekend, where we are, what we’re doing and building it slowly from there. That’s what I want to do.

“We’ll see where that takes us after that.”

Stark’s Park backroom staff

Meanwhile, Robson, who is back in work after being sacked by Aberdeen almost 12 months ago, is content to work with the staff already in place at Rovers.

Assistant Colin Cameron and goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson worked under both Murray and Collins. Scotland analyst Mark McKenna was added to the backroom team earlier in the season.

“It’s not something we’ve spoken about at the minute,” he said when asked about his dugout team. “We’ve just got in the door. We’ll have a look and see what’s going on.

“I think the club are really professional. I’ve been so impressed with how the club is trying to strive and drive to be a really top club.

“I’ve been really impressed with the structure and what they’re doing.”

