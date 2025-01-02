Barry Robson lists the qualities he is convinced Raith Rovers will provide him in dugout return

Barry Robson is convinced he will get patience and time to build something at Raith Rovers.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland midfielder is the Stark’s Park club’s third manager of the season, following Ian Murray’s sacking in August and Neill Collins’ departure just before Christmas.

But he is determined to look to the long-term as he seeks to realise his own and his new club’s ambitions.

“The one thing you will get from the board, the people I’ve met here – Andrew Barrowman, John Potter and the staff – is they all work hard,” he commented after this week’s appointment.

“They all want to do well and that was a big thing for me.

“Patience, time and good people, hard-working people, that’s what attracted me to the club.

“I just wanted to be at a club with patience and with someone who wants to build.

Robson aims to get Fifers ‘up the league’

“And to enjoy being on the training ground and trying to make the team a team that can go and try and drive itself up the league.”

Raith pushed hard for the Championship title last season. But they fell away in the home straight in their race with Dundee United.

After the subsequent Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County, Rovers were expected to put in another strong bid to reach the top-flight.

However, eight points adrift of Partick Thistle in fourth, they have plenty of work to do to give themselves a shot at promotion this term via the play-offs.

“I’m not looking too far into the future at the minute,” added Robson when asked about his ambitions.

“For me, it’s taking it day by day, assessing things and just trying to make us better.

“I think that’s the only way you can do it in football.

“Yes, we’ve got a long-term vision where we all want to be.

“But you can’t lose sight on that. You’ve got to look at this weekend, where we are, what we’re doing and building it slowly from there. That’s what I want to do.

“We’ll see where that takes us after that.”

Stark’s Park backroom staff

Meanwhile, Robson, who is back in work after being sacked by Aberdeen almost 12 months ago, is content to work with the staff already in place at Rovers.

Assistant Colin Cameron and goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson worked under both Murray and Collins. Scotland analyst Mark McKenna was added to the backroom team earlier in the season.

“It’s not something we’ve spoken about at the minute,” he said when asked about his dugout team. “We’ve just got in the door. We’ll have a look and see what’s going on.

“I think the club are really professional. I’ve been so impressed with how the club is trying to strive and drive to be a really top club.

“I’ve been really impressed with the structure and what they’re doing.”