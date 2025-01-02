STEVE FINAN: My Dundee Sunday Welfare League memories 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: My Dundee Sunday Welfare League memories 40 years on

Men’s Sunday football barely exists today and our city is poorer for it.

Back from left: Raymond Barr, Billy Lee, Alan MacFarlane, David Robson, Craig Barr, Scott Carrie, Ash Wright, Steve Finan, Willie Strachan. Front: Derek Hosie, George Wright, Alec Dowall, Phil Duncan, Derek Grier, Arthur Innes, Pat McGlone, Graeme Finnan. All-Winners Trophy winners 1992-93.
By Steve Finan

It’s 2025 – exactly 40 years since the formation of my old football team Bank Street Albion, who played in the Dundee Sunday Welfare League.

I’d already played a couple of Welfare League seasons with Tayside Athletic, from Beechwood.

I had some great times with them. Real good lads, pictured above.

That 1985 season, the Dundee Sunday Welfare League had five divisions – 60 teams – on a Sunday afternoon.

I wrote a weekly report on the league in The Sporting Post.

I’d get Welfare managers to phone, telling me who’d scored or played well the previous Sunday.

The team names conjure memories.

Bank Street Athletic, Albion and Accies, Menzieshill Thistle, Harrison, Annfield Road Motors, DCC, Ninewells, Whitfield Hawks, Taybag, St John’s FPs, Lochee Ri, Tartan Star, Cactusville, Drum Vale, Lawside Rangers and many more.

Just names now, but red-hot rivalries then.

‘Monsoon’

The Sunday Morning League had a further three divisions – GJs, Gunners, Nine Maidens, Smugglers, Dolphin, Admiral, Tavern, Strathtay, Rosebank, and the like.

Each team had around 15 signed players, so between the two associations nearly 100 teams.

That’s 1,500 players every week.

Bank Street Athletic in their first season in football in 1975-76, playing in the Dundee Sunday Welfare AFA.

Winters were colder. Playing at Riverside with the wind hurling sleet at you horizontally like machine-gun fire was character-building.

Referees got full tariff (£10 from each team) only if the game was played.

So they’d declare any surface “gemme on” to get their beer money.

I’ve played in a shin-deep swamp in a monsoon. I’ve played on a pitch with a 20-yard pond, a foot deep, in one half.

The instruction was: “Ach, just run round it”.

Steve Finan.

I’ve played on flint-edged tundra, in a gale, in -10 degrees, and been told gloves were for weak fellows (that wasn’t exactly the term used).

The cold was as hard as the players.

I wasn’t a very good player. But I was fit and relatively fast, and I hugely enjoyed playing.

Players turned up in the same clothes they’d worn in Teasers or the Coconut Grove the previous night, not been home (possibly soon to be a new dad, too early to tell) and not sobered up.

And I’ve spent many a frustrated 15 minutes chapping on a door and shouting through the letterbox: “Get Ronnie oot his scratcher and get his boots on.”

Injury hell

It ended for me at Claypotts Park, 10 years later, when I broke my leg. Or, to be more accurate, someone broke it for me.

It was two committed players going for a loose ball. Snapped my tib and fib in five places but it wasn’t even a foul.

The lad who did it, Paul, played for Bartons Athletic.

But I hold no hard feelings. It nipped a wee bit but it was just part of the game.

All the best Paul, hope you’re doing fine these days mate.

We all got injuries. Blokes in their 60s in Dundee, the ones who limp, played in the Welfare League.

Men’s Sunday football barely exists today. Our city is poorer for it.

