Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers name Barry Robson as new boss as Neill Collins’ successor is hailed as ‘perfect fit’

The former Dundee United midfielder is the Stark's Park club's third manager of the season.

By Iain Collin
Barry Robson during his time as Aberdeen boss.
Barry Robson has been named Raith Rovers' new manager. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has hailed Raith Rovers’ potential and vision after being named the club’s new manager.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland midfielder replaces Neill Collins, who departed last weekend for a return to the United States.

Robson is back in the dugout 11 months after being sacked by Aberdeen, where he succeeded United boss Jim Goodwin before struggling in his first full campaign in charge.

Barry Robson during his spell in charge of Aberdeen FC.
Barry Robson was sacked by Aberdeen in January. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers,” he said. “And I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead.

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

The 46-year-old, who cut his teeth in youth coaching, is seen by the Stark’s Park club as the ‘perfect fit’ as their third manager of the season.

Ian Murray was axed after the opening league game in August and Collins lasted just three months in the job before Sacramento Republic triggered a release clause in his contract.

“On behalf of Raith Rovers Football Club, I am delighted to welcome Barry Robson as our new manager,” said Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman.

‘Wealth of experience’

“Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club, and the expectations that our loyal fanbase crave, separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort, and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.

“We’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.”

