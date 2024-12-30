Victorian Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most-viewed property of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most-viewed property of 2024

Homes in Broughty Ferry made up 7 of the top 10 most popular properties of the year.

A Victorian home on Norrie Street took the top spot. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A handsome and traditional Broughty Ferry villa was the most popular TSPC property of the year.

Out of more more than 2,250 listings in the past year, the top 10 captured 159,000 views.

The standout properties showcased a diverse blend of traditional charm, modern elegance, unique character, and exciting renovation potential.

Broughty Ferry steals the show, claiming more than half of the top spots, with the remaining properties located in Dundee, Monifieth, Liff, and Invergowrie.

Of the top 10, five homes have been successfully sold, two are in the final stages of purchase, and one achieved 10% over its home report value.

Only two properties remain on the market, while another is temporarily unavailable.

The top 10 TSPC properties of 2024 are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 1 Norrie Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £339,000
Status: Under offer
A Victorian home on Norrie Street took the top spot. Image: TSPC.

The top-viewed property of 2024 is a four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry.

Spread across three levels, and with a heated basement, it is just a short walk from central Broughty Ferry.

Retaining stunning traditional features, including high ceilings, feature windows, and a magnificent central cupola, it’s no wonder this property captured the most attention on TSPC.

2. Dundee

Address: 4 Pitempton Farm, Pitempton Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Sold
This home on the outskirts of Dundee was the second most popular. Image: TSPC.

In second place is this substantial and spectacular detached family home on the outskirts of Dundee which enjoys superb countryside views.

Spanning approximately 304 square meters, the four-bed property features a contemporary open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge, a separate sitting room, mezzanine spaces, underfloor heating, an integrated Sonos speaker system, and a games room.

This unique home hit the market for the first time since 2009 and sold at its asking price in October.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: Struan Lodge, 27 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Sold
Struan Lodge is an attractive Art Deco home. Image: TSPC.

In third place is this unique Art Deco detached house in Broughty Ferry which stands on a generous plot in an established street.

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a dining kitchen, utility/boot room, three bathrooms, and a WC, it offers plenty of living space.

The property also features spacious gardens, a detached garage, and a multi-car driveway. It sold for its asking price, completing in August 2024.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 52 Ferndale Drive, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £315,000
Status: Under offer
This detached bungalow is under offer. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place is this traditional detached bungalow. The three-bedroom home is just a 10-minute drive from central Dundee and close to Broughty Ferry’s beach and rail links.

With stylish and versatile interiors, it features a living room with fireplace, a sunny conservatory, dining kitchen, and a bright multi-purpose studio.

Under offer since November 2024, it is awaiting completion.

5. Invergowrie

Address: Benvie Farmhouse, Benvie, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
This stunning farmhouse is the biggest home in the top 10. Image: TSPC.

In fifth place, and the top-viewed property in July 2024, is Benvie Farmhouse, which is located near Invergowrie and enjoys panoramic countryside views.

With six bedrooms, the farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation and could be perfect for multi-generational living.

Its blend of rustic charm and modern conveniences creates a unique living experience

6. Monifieth

Address: 17 Panmure Street, Monifieth
Status: Temporarily unavailable
This Monifieth home has been temporarily taken off the market. Image: TSPC.

This end-terraced period villa in central Monifieth is just a short walk from the seafront.

Its south-facing lounge features charming period details, including a fireplace, coving, a press cupboard, and a bay window, creating a welcoming and character-filled living space.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: Barometer Cottage, 115 Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Sold
This charming waterfront cottage sold in a heartbeat. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place, and the most-viewed property in May 2024, is one-of-a-kind Barometer Cottage, located on the waterfront in Broughty Ferry.

Built around 1810, the home features a unique storm barometer from circa 1860 at its entrance.

Lovingly upgraded, it was presented in move-in condition, maintaining its historic charm while offering modern comfort.

Little wonder it sold for 10% over its asking price.

9. Dundee

Address: Hillside, 57 Forfar Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Active
Hillside is a B listed home packed with original features. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place is Hillside, a B-listed detached family home, which has versatile accommodation spread over two levels.

Boasting many stunning original features, including a stained-glass window in the hall, the property also includes a double garage with space for a workshop at the rear, as well as a summerhouse.

10 Broughty Ferry

Address: 26 Ceres Crescent, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £205,000
Status: Sold
This Broughty Ferry home sold for its asking price. Image: TSPC.

Completing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of this list is an immaculately presented semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

Featuring two bedrooms, with the option to use the dining room as a third, the house offers versatile living in a sought-after location.

It sold for its asking price in May.

Conversation