Victorian Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC’s most-viewed property of 2024

A handsome and traditional Broughty Ferry villa was the most popular TSPC property of the year.

Out of more more than 2,250 listings in the past year, the top 10 captured 159,000 views.

The standout properties showcased a diverse blend of traditional charm, modern elegance, unique character, and exciting renovation potential.

Broughty Ferry steals the show, claiming more than half of the top spots, with the remaining properties located in Dundee, Monifieth, Liff, and Invergowrie.

Of the top 10, five homes have been successfully sold, two are in the final stages of purchase, and one achieved 10% over its home report value.

Only two properties remain on the market, while another is temporarily unavailable.

The top 10 TSPC properties of 2024 are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £339,000

Status: Under offer

The top-viewed property of 2024 is a four-bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry.

Spread across three levels, and with a heated basement, it is just a short walk from central Broughty Ferry.

Retaining stunning traditional features, including high ceilings, feature windows, and a magnificent central cupola, it’s no wonder this property captured the most attention on TSPC.

2. Dundee

Address: 4 Pitempton Farm, Pitempton Road, Dundee

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Sold

In second place is this substantial and spectacular detached family home on the outskirts of Dundee which enjoys superb countryside views.

Spanning approximately 304 square meters, the four-bed property features a contemporary open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge, a separate sitting room, mezzanine spaces, underfloor heating, an integrated Sonos speaker system, and a games room.

This unique home hit the market for the first time since 2009 and sold at its asking price in October.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: Struan Lodge, 27 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Sold

In third place is this unique Art Deco detached house in Broughty Ferry which stands on a generous plot in an established street.

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a dining kitchen, utility/boot room, three bathrooms, and a WC, it offers plenty of living space.

The property also features spacious gardens, a detached garage, and a multi-car driveway. It sold for its asking price, completing in August 2024.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £315,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth place is this traditional detached bungalow. The three-bedroom home is just a 10-minute drive from central Dundee and close to Broughty Ferry’s beach and rail links.

With stylish and versatile interiors, it features a living room with fireplace, a sunny conservatory, dining kitchen, and a bright multi-purpose studio.

Under offer since November 2024, it is awaiting completion.

5. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

In fifth place, and the top-viewed property in July 2024, is Benvie Farmhouse, which is located near Invergowrie and enjoys panoramic countryside views.

With six bedrooms, the farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation and could be perfect for multi-generational living.

Its blend of rustic charm and modern conveniences creates a unique living experience

6. Monifieth

Address: 17 Panmure Street, Monifieth

Status: Temporarily unavailable

This end-terraced period villa in central Monifieth is just a short walk from the seafront.

Its south-facing lounge features charming period details, including a fireplace, coving, a press cupboard, and a bay window, creating a welcoming and character-filled living space.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: Barometer Cottage, 115 Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Sold

In seventh place, and the most-viewed property in May 2024, is one-of-a-kind Barometer Cottage, located on the waterfront in Broughty Ferry.

Built around 1810, the home features a unique storm barometer from circa 1860 at its entrance.

Lovingly upgraded, it was presented in move-in condition, maintaining its historic charm while offering modern comfort.

Little wonder it sold for 10% over its asking price.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Active

In ninth place is Hillside, a B-listed detached family home, which has versatile accommodation spread over two levels.

Boasting many stunning original features, including a stained-glass window in the hall, the property also includes a double garage with space for a workshop at the rear, as well as a summerhouse.

10 Broughty Ferry

Address: 26 Ceres Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £205,000

Status: Sold

Completing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of this list is an immaculately presented semi-detached home in Broughty Ferry.

Featuring two bedrooms, with the option to use the dining room as a third, the house offers versatile living in a sought-after location.

It sold for its asking price in May.