Ian Nimmo White: A life in poetry and legacy of Tay Bridge Disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Culture

Ian Nimmo White: A life in poetry and legacy of Tay Bridge Disaster

Retired youth worker Ian Nimmo White, who penned the Tay Bridge Disaster memorial poetry in Wormit and Dundee, is sharing his love of poetry with charities.

Ian Nimmo White at home with one of his favourite poetry books - Burns's Complete Works (Kilmarnock Edition) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ian Nimmo White at home with one of his favourite poetry books - Burns's Complete Works (Kilmarnock Edition) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Michael Alexander

December 28 marked the 145th anniversary of the Tay Bridge Disaster, a tragic event that claimed the lives of up to 75 passengers and crew when the bridge collapsed during a fierce storm in 1879.

For retired Fife youth worker Ian Nimmo White, now 77 and living in Forfar, this date is a particular moment of annual reflection.

As the author of the poem engraved on the Fife and Dundee memorials which commemorate the 59 victims “known to have perished”, Ian’s connection to the disaster is both personal and poetic.

However, in recent months, he has embarked on a new chapter in his life, sharing his love of poetry with charitable organisations in Dundee and Angus.

Ian Nimmo White at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

These performances are a labour of love – he takes no fee, offering his services so that organisations can raise funds through ticket sales.

For Ian, the reward is in seeing audiences discover the timeless relevance of poetry.

Why has Ian Nimmo White decided to support Dundee and Angus charities?

“I used to be part of the Live Literature Scotland scheme, which allowed me to get paid for literary work,” he says.

“But it involved a lot of travel.

“I don’t have the energy for that anymore.

“So I’ve shifted my focus to helping charities in Dundee and Angus.

“It’s gone well so far – I’ve raised over £1,000 for various causes, though I leave the actual handling of money to the organisations.”

Some of the history and poetry books written by Ian Nimmo White, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ian’s recent performances have supported efforts like the Ukrainian Relief fund, with events held in Forfar and Glenrothes.

While his audiences are often a mix of poetry enthusiasts and supporters of the organisations, his mission remains the same: to demonstrate how poetry can illuminate our complex modern lives.

Which poets inspire Ian Nimmo White?

At the heart of Ian’s performances are the works and lives of two towering figures in literature: Robert Burns and Dylan Thomas.

“Their poetry is of the highest quality, and I have detailed notes about what was happening in their lives when they wrote their works,” he says.

“That context is invaluable.”

For example, Ian recounts how Burns wrote To a Mouse during a pivotal moment in his life.

Poet Ian Nimmo White.
Ian Nimmo White at home in Fife in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

“People often dismiss it as a children’s poem,” he says.

“But it’s far more than that. Burns’s father had just suffered a massive stroke due to the landlord’s refusal to lower the rent after two harsh winters.

“Burns was left managing two farms, raising six younger siblings, and supporting a widowed mother.

“Shortly after, in 1786, the Kilmarnock Edition was published, catapulting Burns to stardom.

“It’s incredible to think how this one man’s life changed so dramatically in such a short time.”

Ian’s reverence for Dylan Thomas is equally profound.

“He’s arguably the greatest writer since Shakespeare,” he adds.

“It’s tragic he died so young at 39. His work shows us the depth of human emotion in a way few others can.”

Significance of Tay Bridge Disaster poetry

Ian also shares selections from his own poetry.

These include nationally acclaimed works like Kirkforthar (inspired by a forest near Glenrothes), Partners in the Firm (Scots Poem of the Year, 2006) and A Gift at Yuletid’, a poem celebrating his granddaughter’s birth, honoured by Lallans magazine.

But perhaps the most poignant of his creations is his poem for the Tay Bridge Disaster memorial.

Unveiled in 2013, the memorials – one on each side of the Tay – feature Ian’s six-line poem.

Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster.
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster. Image: DC Thomson

“I wanted something modern yet substantial,” he explains.

“The design allows people to see through the memorial toward the bridge, creating a connection to the landscape and the event.

“Writing for a memorial is different from writing for the page. The words have to be concise yet powerful.”

The aftermath of the Tay Bridge Disaster in 1879. Image: DC Thomson

Each year, Ian reflects on the victims of the disaster.

“I used to be able to recite every name and their roles, but my memory isn’t what it used to be,” he says.

“I did become friends with the great-grandson of David Mitchell, the train driver.

“He unveiled the memorial in 2013. That connection to history is very moving.”

Looking ahead

While the holiday season has paused his performances, Ian is already planning for January.

He’s been meeting with fundraising committees, hoping more organisations will take him up on his offer.

“Poetry has been part of my life for 30 years,” he adds.

“If I couldn’t continue sharing it, I think I’d find life unbearable,” he admits.

Any organisation who might wish to book Ian should e-mail him at jiwhite16@outlook.com

More from Culture

Cupar Pipe Band member Douglas Provan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar piper Douglas Provan on Hogmanay and the best black bun
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Why are young people driving Dundee's vinyl records revival?
4
David Crossley spent a total of 38 hours creating a unique mural in Causewayhead, with input from locals. Image: David Crossley
Stirling 'missing a trick' without mural trail, says local street artist
Author Ajay Close pictured outside wearing scarf and green jacket.
Award-winning author Ajay Close on Perth, prizes and feeling Scottish
Cupar teenager Nathan Bushnell (right) with World YMCA president Soheila Hayek in Mombasa, Kenya. Kenya. Image: Nathan Bushnell
Cupar’s Nathan Bushnell reflects on ‘life-changing’ journey to Mombasa
Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the 'designer' Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?
2
St Andrews-raised author Vicki Masters is launching The Pittenweemers. Image: Vicki Masters
What happened when Anstruther community found 250 starving Spanish sailors in their harbour?
2
Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart, 77, at home in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Methven man once called the UK's 'foremost wildlife detective' isn't letting retirement stop…
CR0051031, Rebecca Baird, St Andrews. Bumper Listicle. Picture shows; Pics of Rebecca at St Andrews aquarium, listening to Shark and Rays talk by Aquarium employee Fin Hamill. This is for St Andrews 'things to do' bumper listicle. Tuesday 26th November 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
5 great things to do if you're spending a day in St Andrews
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Waters Rising exhibition preview Picture shows; Franciszka 'Franka' Doris adds her memories to the exhibition.. Waters Rising exhibition, Perth Museum. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 06/11/2024
Perth student recalls 'frantic' journey to get mum to safety as museum spotlights 'catastrophic'…

Conversation