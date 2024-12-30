Trio unleashed ‘sustained’ assault on Fife man after smashing through his door

Two drunken thugs who viciously attacked a man after smashing their way into his Fife home have been jailed.

A third attacker who joined them in the melee was told he had “narrowly” avoided prison time.

Ivan Dimitrov, Penyo Kolev and Tihomir Petkov returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court after they were unanimously convicted by a jury of a boozed-up assault at their victim’s home.

The court heard how all three forced their way into the Hill of Beath property on January 16 2022.

There, they subjected the occupant to a “sustained and violent” attack which resulted in him having a tooth knocked out.

Bedroom break-in

Following a three-day trial in October, the trio were found guilty of forcing their way into a property in Allan Park by smashing a window in a door.

There, they attacked resident Krasimir Popov together, leaving him “severely” injured.

They forced open a bedroom door by striking it with a hammer, took hold of Mr Popov and forced him to the ground.

The men repeatedly kicked and struck him on the head and body and stamped on him.

Allegations that a hammer was used in the assault were removed by jurors.

Sentencing was deferred until this week for social work reports to be prepared.

Mitigation

Dimitrov’s solicitor Pete Robertson said: “The charge is very serious and the custodial threshold has clearly been passed.

“He has no previous convictions. He seems to be significantly younger than the other two accused.”

Chris Sneddon, appearing for dad-of-two Kolev – who lives with Dimitrov at Cumbrae Terrace in Kirkcaldy – explained his client stayed in London before moving to Fife.

He said: “That verdict is clearly a conviction for a serious offence, he accepts that.

“He has set up a business. He has one drink-driving offence which post-dates this.

“It is accepted that courts must take a dim view of offences such as this.”

Zander Flett, representing dad-of-three Petkov, of Ochil View in Lumphinnans, said his client stopped working to fulfil caring responsibilities.

“He is remorseful and described himself as very sorry he became involved in the incident,” he said.

“He recognises the charge before the court is a serious one.

“He appears as somebody who tries to live a positive lifestyle.”

Kolev, 36, and Dimitrov, 26, were each jailed for 18 months.

Dimitrov, who also admitted driving earlier that day while more than twice the drink-drive limit (45 mics per 100ml of breath), was banned from the road for a year.

Petkov, 56, was however handed a community payback order.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “This was a sustained and violent attack on a man who was within his own home.

“There were three of you to one of him.

“The incident is aggravated by the fact that the man was stamped on. He lost a tooth.

“He was severely injured. All of you had been drinking, which aggravates the situation.”

She told Dimitrov: “In your case, you’re 26, you continue to deny the offending, you’re assessed as having no focus for intervention.

“I’ve considered available community-based disposals as direct alternatives to custody but I think that the harm you caused and your level of culpability that would not be appropriate in this case.”

She added: “Mr Kolev, you continue to deny the offence. You show no remorse and blame your victim.

“Again, given the available alternatives, the level of harm and culpability there is no alternative to custody.”

The sheriff told Petkov: “You too deny the offending but I detract from the report that you at least have expressed some remorse.

“You have distanced yourself from your co-accused, you have remained abstinent from alcohol which was a factor in the offending and you have demonstrated a pro-social life.

“In your case, I’m narrowly persuaded that I can distinguish my sentence in respect of you.”

Petkov was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the next two years and made subject to a 9.30pm to 7am curfew for the next 12 months.

