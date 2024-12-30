Trio unleashed ‘sustained’ assault on Fife man after smashing through his door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Trio unleashed ‘sustained’ assault on Fife man after smashing through his door

Two men were jailed and a third narrowly avoided imprisonment after they forced their way into their victim's bedroom and caused him to lose a tooth.

By Ross Gardiner
Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.
Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.

Two drunken thugs who viciously attacked a man after smashing their way into his Fife home have been jailed.

A third attacker who joined them in the melee was told he had “narrowly” avoided prison time.

Ivan Dimitrov, Penyo Kolev and Tihomir Petkov returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court after they were unanimously convicted by a jury of a boozed-up assault at their victim’s home.

The court heard how all three forced their way into the Hill of Beath property on January 16 2022.

There, they subjected the occupant to a “sustained and violent” attack which resulted in him having a tooth knocked out.

Bedroom break-in

Following a three-day trial in October, the trio were found guilty of forcing their way into a property in Allan Park by smashing a window in a door.

There, they attacked resident Krasimir Popov together, leaving him “severely” injured.

They forced open a bedroom door by striking it with a hammer, took hold of Mr Popov and forced him to the ground.

The men repeatedly kicked and struck him on the head and body and stamped on him.

Allegations that a hammer was used in the assault were removed by jurors.

Sentencing was deferred until this week for social work reports to be prepared.

Mitigation

Dimitrov’s solicitor Pete Robertson said: “The charge is very serious and the custodial threshold has clearly been passed.

“He has no previous convictions. He seems to be significantly younger than the other two accused.”

Chris Sneddon, appearing for dad-of-two Kolev – who lives with Dimitrov at Cumbrae Terrace in Kirkcaldy – explained his client stayed in London before moving to Fife.

He said: “That verdict is clearly a conviction for a serious offence, he accepts that.

“He has set up a business. He has one drink-driving offence which post-dates this.

“It is accepted that courts must take a dim view of offences such as this.”

Penyo Kolev. Image: Facebook

Zander Flett, representing dad-of-three Petkov, of Ochil View in Lumphinnans, said his client stopped working to fulfil caring responsibilities.

“He is remorseful and described himself as very sorry he became involved in the incident,” he said.

“He recognises the charge before the court is a serious one.

“He appears as somebody who tries to live a positive lifestyle.”

Tihomir Petkov.

Kolev, 36, and Dimitrov, 26, were each jailed for 18 months.

Dimitrov, who also admitted driving earlier that day while more than twice the drink-drive limit (45 mics per 100ml of breath), was banned from the road for a year.

Petkov, 56, was however handed a community payback order.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “This was a sustained and violent attack on a man who was within his own home.

“There were three of you to one of him.

“The incident is aggravated by the fact that the man was stamped on. He lost a tooth.

“He was severely injured. All of you had been drinking, which aggravates the situation.”

She told Dimitrov: “In your case, you’re 26, you continue to deny the offending, you’re assessed as having no focus for intervention.

“I’ve considered available community-based disposals as direct alternatives to custody but I think that the harm you caused and your level of culpability that would not be appropriate in this case.”

She added: “Mr Kolev, you continue to deny the offence. You show no remorse and blame your victim.

“Again, given the available alternatives, the level of harm and culpability there is no alternative to custody.”

The sheriff told Petkov: “You too deny the offending but I detract from the report that you at least have expressed some remorse.

“You have distanced yourself from your co-accused, you have remained abstinent from alcohol which was a factor in the offending and you have demonstrated a pro-social life.

“In your case, I’m narrowly persuaded that I can distinguish my sentence in respect of you.”

Petkov was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the next two years and made subject to a 9.30pm to 7am curfew for the next 12 months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.
Perth care firm's IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90
Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.
Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates
Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.
Friday court round-up — Deep trouble and desperate damage
Raheel Bajwa
Long list of restrictions imposed on high-risk Dundee TikTok predator
Safia Omar
Fife woman admits supplying ketamine to teenager who died next day
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline driver caught SIXTEEN times over cocaine limit
Ben Kelbie
Arbroath knifepoint shop raider jailed for breaking into flat
Penyo Kolev was jailed for his role in the attack.
Tuesday court round-up — Spinal tap and binman trapped
HMP Polmont
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime
Cup of tomato soup
Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth