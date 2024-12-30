Hydrogen-powered Angus refuse trucks idea binned in secret

Plans for hydrogen-fuelled Angus bin lorries have been quietly parked by council chiefs.

In 2022, the authority said it would be bidding for Scottish Government cash to trial the pioneering vehicles.

The trucks were forecast to cost up to £400,000 each.

Angus officials predicted the vehicles could slash carbon emissions from the authority’s HGV fleet by up to 75%.

It would have seen the area become the first Courier country council to harness the fuel cell technology.

Enthusiasm for hydrogen-powered bin lorries plan

At the time councillors were enthusiastic towards the idea.

Former Provost and Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “It’s exactly the type of hydrogen bomb we want to see dropped in Angus.”

The hydrogen bin lorries were to have been based in Brechin and Forfar.

But the proposal was canned in private months ago, it has emerged.

A council spokesperson said: “Regrettably, the proposed hydrogen-powered refuse collection demonstration project will not proceed after a procurement exercise established it was unaffordable.

“This was reported to policy and resources on April 30 this year as part of the vehicle replacement programme for 2024/25 report, which was heard in private as it contained exempt information.”

The Angus decision was, however, reported in a recent Net Zero Action Plan update to councillors.

It detailed the authority’s ambition to cut emissions by 75% by 2030.

Earlier this year the target was dropped by the Scottish Government after being described as out of reach.

The U-turn was one of the factors which led to the collapse of the SNP/Green coalition at Holyrood.

But Angus councillors agreed to strive towards the 75% goal – despite recent performance falling short of annual targets.

Brechin green transport hub plan dropped this year

The council is also re-considering plans for a £6 million rural mobility which were derailed earlier this year.

The green transport hub was planned for a site beside the A90 at Brechin.

It would have included infrastructure for future fuels – possibly hydrogen.

Biogas and ultra-fast EV charging were also part of the project, to be funded with Tay Cities Deal cash.

But the Brechin plan was dropped by council chiefs after a deal could not be agreed with landowner and project partner Dalhousie Estates.

In July, the authority said it would be looking at other possible locations.

No further details on the progress of the rural mobility hub proposal have come forward at this stage.

Glasgow City Council previously scrapped a £7m plan for hydrogen bin lorries.

It was set to buy 19 new trucks. The scheme was dropped in 2023 due to technical and cost issues.