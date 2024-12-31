What to expect from Dundee United’s January transfer window

The January transfer window is almost upon us.

Dundee United fans hungry for a cavalcade of wheeling and dealing are likely to be disappointed, with the vast majority of the Terrors’ business done in the summer and the Tannadice hierarchy running a tight ship.

Plus, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of areas worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, Courier Sport finds.

The top priority: A mobile striker

If given the green light to swoop, Jim Goodwin is firmly in the market for another striker.

United’s attempts to add a speedy forward to their ranks were thwarted during the summer, with a couple of different options failing to pan out.

It has left the Tangerines running with three senior attackers during the first half of the campaign; Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and the goalless Jort van der Sande.

They have been supplemented by teenager Owen Stirton.

In Goodwin’s initially preferred 3-4-3 – which only requires one central striker – that might be manageable, albeit a little shallow.

However, the United gaffer has deployed a 3-5-2 with increasing regularity and clearly needs more than three Premiership ready options.

A forward with pace would also allow United to mix up their game a little more; loft balls over the top and stretch defences.

Other areas of need

A strong argument could be made that United could do with two new strikers.

By the time he returns from shoulder ligament damage, Moult will have missed around three months of the campaign, albeit both set-backs have been impact injuries and nothing to do with previous travails.

Stirton – too good for the U/18s but perhaps not ready to be playing in the Premiership for a side in the top four – also needs regular football.

If United were to make a double-signing up top, it would allow for Stirton to head out on loan, play regular senior football and refine his game.

Left wing-back Will Ferry was also sorely missed when suspended against Motherwell – there is no natural replacement for his skill-set – but, with a limited budget, a deputy for the Irishman could be deemed a luxury.

Glenn Middleton is likely to remain the cover for that role.

A defensive addition?

For a team that plays three at the back with such regularity, running with four senior centre-backs – Ross Graham, Kevin Holt, Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega – could be considered a risky business.

Despite the slight hamstring tear sustained by Graham, United have been otherwise fortunate with injuries and suspension in that area – particularly in the case of Adegboyega, for whom there is no natural replacement.

Adding another right-footed centre-back to Goodwin’s match-day squad is certainly a possibility.

But it is unlikely that United will look out-with their own payroll for that option.

Courier Sport understands that the Terrors are giving serious consideration to bringing Sam Cleall-Harding back from his loan deal at Kelty Hearts in January, such has been his level of performance with the League 1 promotion-chasers.

However, that decision will boil down to how much football Goodwin believes the gifted youngster would get during the second half of the season at United, as there is an appreciation of how much he has benefited from playing every week in Fife.

Content with the midfield

Craig Sibbald should be approaching a return by February, Ross Docherty has featured in United’s last three games, Richard Odada remains highly regarded internally and Kevin Holt is a serviceable emergency option in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson and David Babunski have been consistent performers.

The chances of United adding to that pool of seven options is fairly minuscule unless there are any unforeseen departures.

What about the fringe players?

Kai Fotheringham has proved his worth in huge games against Rangers and Celtic this term, albeit less regularly than the player would like.

Miller Thomson’s development continues nicely. Goodwin and the coaching staff have high hopes for Odada, despite the form of Sevelj and Stephenson limiting his minutes.

In a squad described by Goodwin as “the smallest in the league”, there are few dispensable parts.

The club will look to secure another loan deal for third-choice goalkeeper Jack Newman, who found himself in limbo following Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s descent into administration.

Perhaps the biggest question mark hangs over Meshack Ubochioma.

He has played 20 Premiership minutes all season – albeit his 99th-minute goal against Hibs will go down as one of the most memorable – and appears to be behind Kristijan Trapanovski, Middleton, Thomson and Fotheringham in the pecking order.

On a deal until 2026, the Nigerian wide-man needs game-time; needs to get used to Scottish football.

Could a loan deal be an option?