What to expect from Dundee United’s January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What to expect from Dundee United’s January transfer window

Courier Sport examines where the Tangerines may look to strengthen next month.

Dundee United players take the acclaim of the fans at Tannadice
Dundee United players take the acclaim of the fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

The January transfer window is almost upon us.

Dundee United fans hungry for a cavalcade of wheeling and dealing are likely to be disappointed, with the vast majority of the Terrors’ business done in the summer and the Tannadice hierarchy running a tight ship.

Plus, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of areas worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, Courier Sport finds.

The top priority: A mobile striker

If given the green light to swoop, Jim Goodwin is firmly in the market for another striker.

United’s attempts to add a speedy forward to their ranks were thwarted during the summer, with a couple of different options failing to pan out.

It has left the Tangerines running with three senior attackers during the first half of the campaign; Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and the goalless Jort van der Sande.

They have been supplemented by teenager Owen Stirton.

Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
If Sam Dalby was to get injured at the moment, it would underline United’s lack of attacking options. Image: SNS

In Goodwin’s initially preferred 3-4-3 – which only requires one central striker – that might be manageable, albeit a little shallow.

However, the United gaffer has deployed a 3-5-2 with increasing regularity and clearly needs more than three Premiership ready options.

A forward with pace would also allow United to mix up their game a little more; loft balls over the top and stretch defences.

Other areas of need

A strong argument could be made that United could do with two new strikers.

By the time he returns from shoulder ligament damage, Moult will have missed around three months of the campaign, albeit both set-backs have been impact injuries and nothing to do with previous travails.

A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
Logic would dictate that a loan move for Owen Stirton would be a positive next step. Image: SNS

Stirton – too good for the U/18s but perhaps not ready to be playing in the Premiership for a side in the top four – also needs regular football.

If United were to make a double-signing up top, it would allow for Stirton to head out on loan, play regular senior football and refine his game.

Left wing-back Will Ferry was also sorely missed when suspended against Motherwell – there is no natural replacement for his skill-set – but, with a limited budget, a deputy for the Irishman could be deemed a luxury.

Glenn Middleton is likely to remain the cover for that role.

A defensive addition?

For a team that plays three at the back with such regularity, running with four senior centre-backs – Ross Graham, Kevin Holt, Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega – could be considered a risky business.

Despite the slight hamstring tear sustained by Graham, United have been otherwise fortunate with injuries and suspension in that area – particularly in the case of Adegboyega, for whom there is no natural replacement.

Adding another right-footed centre-back to Goodwin’s match-day squad is certainly a possibility.

But it is unlikely that United will look out-with their own payroll for that option.

Courier Sport understands that the Terrors are giving serious consideration to bringing Sam Cleall-Harding back from his loan deal at Kelty Hearts in January, such has been his level of performance with the League 1 promotion-chasers.

Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Could Sam Cleall-Harding be part of United’s first-team group in the second half of the season? Image: SNS

However, that decision will boil down to how much football Goodwin believes the gifted youngster would get during the second half of the season at United, as there is an appreciation of how much he has benefited from playing every week in Fife.

Content with the midfield

Craig Sibbald should be approaching a return by February, Ross Docherty has featured in United’s last three games, Richard Odada remains highly regarded internally and Kevin Holt is a serviceable emergency option in the engine room.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj runs forward with the ball
Vicko Sevelj has been a revelation in midfield for United. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson and David Babunski have been consistent performers.

The chances of United adding to that pool of seven options is fairly minuscule unless there are any unforeseen departures.

What about the fringe players?

Kai Fotheringham has proved his worth in huge games against Rangers and Celtic this term, albeit less regularly than the player would like.

Miller Thomson’s development continues nicely. Goodwin and the coaching staff have high hopes for Odada, despite the form of Sevelj and Stephenson limiting his minutes.

In a squad described by Goodwin as “the smallest in the league”, there are few dispensable parts.

The club will look to secure another loan deal for third-choice goalkeeper Jack Newman, who found himself in limbo following Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s descent into administration.

Meshack the match-winner takes the acclaim
Meshack, right, needs minutes. Image: SNS

Perhaps the biggest question mark hangs over Meshack Ubochioma.

He has played 20 Premiership minutes all season – albeit his 99th-minute goal against Hibs will go down as one of the most memorable – and appears to be behind Kristijan Trapanovski, Middleton, Thomson and Fotheringham in the pecking order.

On a deal until 2026, the Nigerian wide-man needs game-time; needs to get used to Scottish football.

Could a loan deal be an option?

More from Dundee United

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim…
The delirious scenes following Dundee United's winner against Aberdeen
4 Dundee United talking points: Lucky No13 and what next after Aberdeen-end idiocy?
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin promises 'chests out and ready for battle' as Dundee United boss eyes…
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA…
24
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: 'We owe them…
Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by ref Kevin Clancy
Why Dundee United won't sweat Declan Gallagher absence for HUGE double-header
Glenn Middleton, right, produced a moment of magic just as it was needed
JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year's resolution for Dundee United
2
Johnny Russell celebrates a Dundee United goal against Rangers.
Johnny Russell opens up on death threats from Rangers fans as ex-Dundee United hero…

Conversation