Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone loan defender Lewis Neilson returns to Hearts, with clubs locked in relegation battle

The versatile player made 18 appearances for the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Neilson shakes Simo Valakari's hand after a game.
Lewis Neilson has returned to Hearts. Image: SNS.

Hearts have recalled Lewis Neilson from his season-long loan with St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old played 18 times for Saints after he was brought to McDiarmid Park by Craig Levein in the summer.

The Scotland under-21 international filled in at a number of positions across the backline and in midfield.

The decision by Neil Critchley to cut short Neilson’s Perth loan comes as no surprise given the two clubs are locked in a Premiership relegation battle.

Lewis Neilson in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Critchley said: “Lewis has gained valuable experience in the Premiership these last few months at St Johnstone.

“His return allows us to strengthen an area of our squad which has suffered from injuries recently. We are looking forward to Lewis adding competition to our back line and staking a claim for a starting spot.”

Neilson made four starts under Simo Valakari, the last of those against St Mirren.

He was substituted at half-time on that occasion, having been at fault for the Buddies’ opening goal.

Valakari is likely to have mixed emotions.

Neilson’s versatility made him a valuable squad man but he had failed to establish himself as a regular starter and freeing up a wage will aid the Finn’s own recruitment plans.

Conversation