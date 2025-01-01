St Johnstone decide NOT to sign QPR forward Kieran Petrie as Perth club close-in on other deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone decide NOT to sign QPR forward Kieran Petrie as Perth club close-in on other deals

The winger is available for loan.

By Eric Nicolson
QPR forward Kieran Petrie.
QPR forward Kieran Petrie will not be signing for St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone will NOT be making Queens Park Rangers youngster, Kieran Petrie, their first January recruit.

A report in England has linked the Perth club with a loan move for the 20-year-old winger, who came through Arsenal’s youth academy and spent a year with Swansea City.

Courier Sport understands Petrie trained with Saints a couple of weeks ago but head coach, Simo Valakari, decided against pursuing a deal to bring him to McDiarmid Park.

The winger position is likely to be a priority for Valakari, though.

Saints have lacked width on both sides of the pitch this season, something the Finn will need to address if they are to lift themselves off the bottom of the Premiership table.

It’s highly unlikely there will be a new signing in Valakari’s squad for the game against Hibs on Thursday.

However, Saints are closing in on targets, with much-needed additions expected sooner rather than later.

Conversation