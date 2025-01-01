St Johnstone decide NOT to sign QPR forward Kieran Petrie as Perth club close-in on other deals

St Johnstone will NOT be making Queens Park Rangers youngster, Kieran Petrie, their first January recruit.

A report in England has linked the Perth club with a loan move for the 20-year-old winger, who came through Arsenal’s youth academy and spent a year with Swansea City.

Courier Sport understands Petrie trained with Saints a couple of weeks ago but head coach, Simo Valakari, decided against pursuing a deal to bring him to McDiarmid Park.

The winger position is likely to be a priority for Valakari, though.

Saints have lacked width on both sides of the pitch this season, something the Finn will need to address if they are to lift themselves off the bottom of the Premiership table.

It’s highly unlikely there will be a new signing in Valakari’s squad for the game against Hibs on Thursday.

However, Saints are closing in on targets, with much-needed additions expected sooner rather than later.